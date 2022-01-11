New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI/Oswaal Books): NEET 2022 Exam Date notification Every year NTA (National Testing Agency) is conducting national level test NEET 2022 as an entrance test for the aspirants for admission in medical and allied courses such as MBBS/ BDS /BAMS /BSMS/ BUMS/BHMS and other undergraduates (UG) medical courses.

In the year 2022, the NTA authorities have decided to conduct the NEET Exam in May 2022 and the expected date is tentatively 2nd May 2022.

It is expected that the final date will be released in the second week of Jan 2022 and the window for the application will be open up from Feb 2022 to March 2022. The NTA authorities are also considering conducting the exam twice this year.

Last year this NEET test has undergone several changes related to the admission process, location of the test, and exam pattern. The earlier Exam date was announced in October and the application form was available up to November, but due to pandemics, the announcement of the NEET Exam 2022 is delayed.

Here you can discover out all the important dates, the application process, exam pattern, and other important information regarding NEET 2022.

Important Dates of Exam schedule

The application process of NEET 2022:

The process of NEET 2022 application submission is completely online where applicants will have to visit the official website of NEET 2022. The application form and other important information are to be released on NEET official website, neet.ntanic.in. The NEET application filling is a five-step process. Before filling the NEET Application Form 2022 candidates must keep the list of documents by their side.

Follow these steps to Fill NEET 2022 application form-

Step1. NEET 2022 registration-Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in

Step2. Filing of application form- Carefully fill up all the personal details such as name, contact details and generate the password and pen down the auto-generated Application No.

Step3. Uploading of images- After generating the ID, login and fill up all the educational details and preferred exam city and medium along with that upload scanned passport size photograph and your signature in JPG/JPEG format.

Step4. Payment of application fee- Pay the application fee through any online mode such as credit/debit card, Paytm, and UPI or through net banking and keep the transaction slip for future reference.

Step5. Print NEET application form-After successful submission of the application form, download and take a printout of the Confirmation Page.NEET 2022 Exam Application Fee

Application Fee for the NEET Exam can be paid through any mode such as debit/credit card, UPI, net banking will be the same as per the category.

As per guidelines people under-

Exam pattern NEET 2022

Before appearing in the NEET 2022 exam, the candidates have to be acquainted with the NEET exam pattern 2022. NEET UG 2022 exam is conducted in offline mode which is pen and paper style. The exam is alienated into three sections - physics, chemistry, and biology.

Below are the details about the NEET exam pattern -

Due to Covid 19, Exam dates may fluctuate.

Timely check out All the latest Information here related to NEET Exam 2022- Important dates for NEET application form, NEET 2022 form Submission, NEET 2022 Fee Submission, and NEET 2022 Final Exam date.

All the Best!

