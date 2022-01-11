Mumbai, January 11: With the Coronavirus pandemic disrupting lives and livelihood, companies took to work-from-home facility for employees to continue operating. The work-from-home arrangement started around mid 2020 and continued well into the year 2022. Now, with budget 2022 approaching, salaried employees are hopeful that the government will provide for work-from-home alliance. According to news reports, budget 2022 will bring some good news for employees as work-from-home allowance announcement is likely.

Given that employees have had to incur a number of expenses for adjusting to work-from-home, experts said that a work-from-home allowance is much needed and with the third wave kicking in, it would be the perfect time for such an allowance. Apart from spending on furniture and costly chairs, employees have also had to bear high electricity costs and other expenses.

Experts pointed out how the pandemic also stalled promotions and pay hikes across industries. However, inflation rates and living cost continued to rise during the event. The work-from-home allowance will help reduce some of the financial burden of the employees. Therefore, all (salaried-employees) eyes will be on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as the Finance Minister rises to read Budget 2022 on February 1, 2022.

