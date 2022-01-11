New Delhi, January 11: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Tuesday released the scores of preliminary examination on the official website. Candidates, who have appeared for the exam, can check their scores at ibps.in. The examination was conducted on December 4 and 5 last year. The IBPS PO was held under the Common Recruitment Process (CRP).

The exam was held for Probationary Officers (PO)/Management Trainees (MT) (CRP PO/MT-XI) posts in public sector and other participating banks. Candidates need to login with their credentials to check their scores. IBPS PO Preliminary Exam 2021 Results Declared At ibps.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Result.

Here Are Steps To Check IBPS CRP PO/MT-XI Prelims Scores:

Visit the official website – ibps.in .

. On the home page, click on the link “View your scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-PO/MT XI”.

A new page will open.

Then click on “Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officers/Management Trainees XI".

Another page will open.

Click on the link ‘View your scores of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-PO/MT XI”.

A Login page will appear.

Enter your login credentials, including registration number and password.

Click on login.

IBPS PO/MT Scores will be displayed

Download the scores.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the result for future reference. Shortlisted candidates will now appear for the online main examination. The exam will be held in January this year. Candidates selected in the mains exam will be called for an interview.

