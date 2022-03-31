New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI/TPT): Makeup studio, Nehazz Makeup launches a special makeup masterclass in Mumbai to share their signature techniques curated by them. They have experience of more than 25 years of consistently advancing the universe of beauty. This event was organized by Profusion Creatives LLP catering to the Glamour and Media Industry. They have worked closely with Brands and Influencers for P.R and Digital Media Activities. This event witnessed nearly 100 Participants from different parts of India to learn the Signature techniques from Team Nehazz. The academy is led by Akashdeep Dang and Divya Sharma who have a very well-known names in the world of makeup.

Being sponsored by the poplar makeup brand which is loved by many Professional makeup Artists from India- Forever 52, Nehazz Makeup had four Life-Size Products displayed which captured a lot of eyeballs. Their mission is to elevate, enable, approve, and eventually assemble confidence in Makeup Artists and Makeup Enthusiasts around the globe through astounding items that empower both inward and external beauty, they have almost every possible product in the makeup domain available on their Website and their Star Products were Matte Lipstick, Pro Artist foundation, Highlighter, and Mascara. Famous Youtuber and Instagram Influencer Saira Sattani said, "I had a great time learning and exploring this side of Makeup. It is termed to be any Female's Best Friend and the way entire event was organized was very resourceful and beautiful."

Sharing their experiences as makeup artists, both Akashdeep Dang and Divya Sharma says, "We both have experience in the industry from past many years and have witnessed lot of change in the makeup industry. From doing all glam makeup to daily makeup we have expertise in the both. Through our masterclasses, we have focused on guiding learners to become experts. Knowing about makeup is like studying maths in details every step is crucial to give justice to the solution of the customers. We make sure that students are equipped with all the equipment used in makeup. Thus with envision to expand we organize masterclass to teach and let people know about the same."

All the students were given gift bags filled with Makeup Products sponsored by the Gifting Partners such as Glit Beauty, Echt Beauti, Rufa Beauty, Glittery World, etc, all of which produce products while keeping in mind the glitz and glam of this industry along with the health concerns. These administrations make 'Makeup Masterclass: Mumbai' genuinely energetic about obliging every beauty and health requirement of a Makeup Artist.

