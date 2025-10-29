PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29: Netcore Cloud, a global leader in AI-powered customer engagement and personalisation, today announced that it has been appraised at level 3 of ISACA's Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI®). The appraisal was performed by Equalitas Certifications Limited.

CMMI is a proven, outcome-based performance model and the globally accepted standard for improving capability, optimizing business performance and aligning operations to business goals.

An appraisal at Maturity Level 3 indicates the organization is performing at a 'defined' level. At this level, processes are well characterized and understood, and are described in standards, procedures, tools and methods. The organization's set of standard processes, which is the basis for Maturity Level 3, is established and improved over time.

"Organizations worldwide are harnessing CMMI to elevate their business performance to new heights, creating a sustainable competitive advantage in the process," says Ron Lear, VP, Frameworks and Models at ISACA. "We commend Netcore Cloud on achieving this CMMI appraisal level and demonstrating their ability as a high-performing organization."

"Achieving this CMMI appraisal is more than just a certification; it's a reflection of our relentless pursuit of perfection and our deep commitment to our customers," said Kuldeep Sengar, Group CTO of Netcore Cloud. "This milestone assures our clients that their trust in us is well-placed and validates our eligibility to engage with top-tier clients worldwide."

This achievement builds on the company's existing compliance with global standards and complements Netcore Cloud's robust data sensitivity benchmarks, assuring customers that their information is handled with the utmost care and security. By integrating best practices from CMMI with its existing quality and security frameworks, Netcore Cloud is equipped to expand its business into new, highly regulated markets and demonstrate an elite level of operational maturity.

For more information about Netcore Cloud's CMMI appraisal and its commitment to quality, please visit https://netcorecloud.com/

About Netcore Cloud

Netcore Cloud, a global leader in marketing technology, empowers marketers with its comprehensive Customer Engagement and Experience Suite to create personalized, omnichannel experiences. Leveraging AI to integrate customer data, Netcore enables targeted segments and meaningful digital interactions. Trusted by over 6,500 brands across sectors like Ecommerce, Retail, Banking and Financial Services, Media and Entertainment, and Travel, its marquee clients include Walmart, Unilever, Tommy Hilfiger, Domino's, McDonald's, Pizza Hut, and Crocs. For more information, visit netcorecloud.com

