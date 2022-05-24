New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI/India PR Distribution): Abhishek Sharma is launching his brand-new book, "Business Secrets at 900°C", available on Amazon and targeted at fans of the Business books genre. More information is available at the website: https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0B1VC4P2D/

Heat Treatment plant owner Abhishek Sharma is launching his brand-new book, "Business Secrets at 900°C". The book is set to go live on May 25th, on Amazon and is expected to become a big hit with fans of the Business books genre.

This is the first book Sharma has authored. The book was written with the aim in mind to fast-track the learning for newbie business owners. The author is excited about this launch because he has collated in the book, all the knowledge that will allow any entrepreneur to gain business success. He opines that more than inheriting money, one should inherit knowledge, and books are the best way to share this information with the future generation.

Business Secrets at 900°C sets its main focus on seven principles of business success plus the practical implementation of heat treatment in modern industries. Readers will likely be interested in the author's never-before-revealed heat-treatment process.

Abhishek Sharma has a background in Heat Treatment processes that he learned from his father, Omkant Sharma. His father founded Abhishek Enterprises and the forty years of his father's experience combined with the author's ten years of experience in heat treatment, metallurgy, and business practices helped shape the vision for the book.

When asked about why he wrote the book, Sharma said: "The purpose of writing this book is to pass the knowledge I gained over to future generations. Most people pass their wealth to their children but that's not enough. There should be a transfer of knowledge as well. Also, I didn't want to live with the regret of not being able to write this book. Without proper knowledge and guidance, it will take many years of failures for beginner entrepreneurs to even reach a profit. Business is a long, hard road, full of failures, and unless someone mentors you, it will take decades to reach your goals."

Abhishek has hopes that the book will inspire a new generation to learn from the author's mistakes and rapidly gain business knowledge. He believes that it is important to share one's knowledge and not be afraid of the competition.

In a recent interview, the author made a point of thanking his father, Omkant Sharma for their part in the creation of the book, saying: "My father has been a great model for me growing up, and I want to be a model father for my son too."

