New Delhi [India] May 23 (ANI/ATK): Under Clever Fox Publishing, Writer Steven J. Rosen, also known as Satyaraja Das, releases his new book 'From Milwaukee to Mayapur,' a spiritual journey of Jayapataka Swami. The book chronicles Gordon "Jay" Erdman's astonishing path from smart young American student to global spiritual leader Jayapataka Swami. This is the untold narrative of a personality who has circled the world over the last five decades, experienced countless hardships, and is a shining example of what it takes to carry forth the mission given by one's own spiritual master, beautifully written by the author.

Jayapataka Swami, one of the most senior sannyasis in the Hare Krishna movement and a close disciple of His Divine Grace A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, is also mentioned in the book. This book encourages readers to reflect on their spiritual journeys and connections with God, from pioneering new initiatives to connect communities, recruiting followers from all over the world, and distributing God's mercy to every town and village.

Also Read | iQOO Neo 6 India Launch Confirmed for May 31, 2022.

Talking about the spiritual book, author Steven J. Rosen stated, "Writing spiritual books is like learning about the God and their miracles. We often think that becoming leaders only requires a skill set, but it's more than that; it's the way you lead people and guide them in the right direction. When I started putting my thoughts about the spiritual leader, that was the moment I realized their struggle. While I was drafting, I made sure that I was penning down each word beautifully so that readers get an amazing insight into the story of a Spiritual Leader."

"I am excited for people's outlook on my book and how they will perceive the same. I would also love to read people's feedback to write more books with much more confidence in life. In the future, I am seeking to work on many new projects scheduled for ahead," he further added.

Also Read | Apple Supplier BOE Likely To Lose Millions of iPhone 14 OLED Panel Orders: Report.

Steven J Rosen (Satyaraja Dasa) is a biographer, scholar, and author in philosophy, Indic religion, and comparative spirituality. A disciple of His Divine Grace, A. C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, is the founding editor of the Journal of Vaishnava Studies and associate editor of Back to Godhead magazine. His thirty-plus books include Essential Hinduism (Rowman & Littlefield); Yoga of Kirtan: Conversations on the Sacred Art of Chanting (FOLK Books); Krishna's Other Song: A New Look at the Uddhava Gita (Praeger-Greenwood); and Sri Chaitanya's Life and Teachings: The Golden Avatara of Divine Love (Lexington Books).

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)