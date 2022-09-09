Auburn Hills (Michigan) [US], September 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): Nexteer Automotive has been named a constituent member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index ("HSSUSB") for the sixth consecutive year.

HSSUSB is reviewed annually and recognizes the top 20 per cent of eligible companies with high environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) standards. Nexteer is one of the 96 constituent members selected this year and has been included in this Index every year since its initial induction in 2017.

"Nexteer is proud to once again be recognized by the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index for our high ESG standards and commitment to innovation and value creation that drive a more sustainable future," said Robin Milavec, President, Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Chief Strategy Officer (CSO), Executive Board Director and Chair of the Sustainability Steering Committee, Nexteer Automotive. "Sustainability is a key part in achieving our vision to be the global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. Our company culture encourages all employees to embrace sustainability and work together to make tomorrow better than today."

To learn more about Nexteer's overall sustainability efforts, please visit the Company's sustainability webpage. Nexteer's sustainability framework operates through five key focus areas: Business Ethics; Supply Chain; Environmental, Health and Safety; Community; and Value Creation.

The Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series provides benchmark for sustainability investments. It composes of five indexes, including the HSSUSB, recognizing companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that perform well with respect to corporate sustainability.

Constituent selection is based on a robust process that includes consideration of the results from a sustainability assessment undertaken by Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (HKQAA), an independent and professional assessment body, using its proprietary sustainability assessment and rating framework.

The process ensures that indexes in the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series are objective, reliable and of high investability, making them excellent benchmarks for index funds that adopt a corporate sustainability theme.

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316) is a global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. Our innovative product and technology portfolio includes electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steer-by-wire systems, steering columns and intermediate shafts, driveline systems, eDrive and software solutions.

The company solves motion control challenges across all megatrends - including electrification, software/connectivity, ADAS/automated driving and shared mobility - for more than 60 customers around the world including BMW, Ford, GM, RNM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China. www.nexteer.com

CONTACT: Erin Heinrich, Global Marketing Communications Manager, Nexteer Automotive, erin.heinrich@nexteer.com

