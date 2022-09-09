Anant Chaturdashi marks the last day of the Ganesh Festival. Anant Chaturdashi 2022 is celebrated on September 9 and is a bittersweet event as people finally bid adieu to Ganpati Bappa, who has enlightened their lives and homes for 10 days. Anant Chaturdashi is known as the biggest day of Ganesh Visarjan, where the idol of Lord Ganesha is taken to a nearby waterbody for immersion. This is also a community event as thousands of people hit the streets, distribute prasad, hit the Dhol Tasha and do the classic Ganapati dance, paired with various Ganesh slogans and jargon. Sharing Ganesh Visarjan 2022 images and Happy Anant Chaturdashi HD wallpapers, WhatsApp messages, quotes and SMS are also integral to the celebration. Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Images & Ganesh Visarjan HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Slogans and Messages To Share for Bidding a Proper Farewell to Ganpati Bappa on the Last Day of Ganeshotsav

Every year, Lord Ganesha is welcomed into the homes of millions of people on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi, and many of them believe that Bappa is their guest for the 10 days to come. On the 10th day, Anant Chaturdashi, the idol of Lord Ganesha is revered and showered with flowers, prasad and fruits one last time, and then taken for immersion or visarjan. People usually form a grand procession around the idols of Lord Ganesha and accompany him to the water body with a show of song, dance and more. It is believed that on the day of Anant Chaturdashi, Lord Ganesha, who had entered earth to spend time with his devotees, prepares for his journey back to Mount Kailasa. As we prepare to celebrate Anant Chaturdashi 2022, here are some Ganesh Visarjan 2022 images and Happy Anant Chaturdashi HD wallpapers, WhatsApp messages, quotes and SMS to share with loved ones.

Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Greetings, Wishes & Images

Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Greetings & Messages (File Image)

Message Reads: Ganpati Bappa Morya, Agle Baras Tu Jaldi AA. May Lord Ganesha Shower You With His Divine Blessings As He Returns to His Heavenly Abode on the Auspicious Day of Anant Chaturdashi.

Message Reads: This Anant Chaturdashi, May You Get Rid of All the Troubles and Sorrow. May Your Life Be Filled With Good Health, Wealth, Peace and Prosperity.

Message Reads: Here’s Wishing You a Very Blissful Anant Chaturdashi. May Lord Ganesha Bless You With Good Health, Wealth, Happiness, Peace and Prosperity.

Message Reads: This Anant Chaturdashi, Pray to Lord Vishnu for Eternal Peace and Happiness in the World. May There Be No Sorrow or Agony—A Very Blissful Anant Chaturdashi to You and Your Loved Ones.

Happy Anant Chaturdashi 2022 Wishes & Messages To Share on the Last Day of Ganeshotsav

We hope that these wishes help make the Anant Chaturdashi 2022 celebration even grander. Anant Chaturdashi this year is already extra special as, after a break of two years, people across all states have the opportunity to fully embrace the festivities and bid adieu to Bappa in a joyful and loving manner. Here’s wishing everyone a happy and safe Anant Chaturdashi 2022!

