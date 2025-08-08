Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 (ANI): Defence manufacturing firm NIBE Limited on Friday announced it has secured an export order from Elbit Systems, for the manufacturing and supply of Ship-Mounted Universal Rocket Launching System from Israel.

The system is equipped with extra missiles, delivering precise, long-range capability.

This naval rocket and missile launcher system is designed to address battlespace challenges that require effective maritime fire support solutions and extended modern naval capabilities, a NIBE statement said.

"The order marks a major endorsement of NIBE Limited's engineering excellence, indigenous manufacturing capability, and its growing role in strengthening India's position in the global defence manufacturing ecosystem. The order with Elbit Systems underscores mutual trust, technological constructive collaboration, and a shared commitment to advancing maritime defence capabilities," NIBE said in the statement.

The Ship-Mounted Universal Rocket Launching System represents a breakthrough in modern maritime combat capability -- a long-range, autonomous sea-to-shore weapon system designed to redefine the limits of naval power.

Engineered for cost-effectiveness, ease of operation, and minimal maintenance, the system delivers unmatched reliability and performance in critical missions. Its ability to extend impact zones beyond traditional naval limitations empowers naval forces with superior strike range and tactical flexibility.

This system significantly enhances naval value in joint operations, enabling seamless integration with air and land forces.

NIBE added that the system also boosts naval independence, reducing reliance on allied systems during mission-critical scenarios. Most importantly, it acts as a force multiplier by enhancing the "repower abilities" of ground forces, delivering precision firepower and support from the sea with speed and efficiency.

NIBE is a leading Indian defense technology company, specializing in the development, manufacturing, and integration of advanced defense systems.

Elbit Systems Land limited, a division of Elbit Systems Ltd., is a global leader in the design, development, and integration of advanced land-based defense solutions. (ANI)

