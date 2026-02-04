VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4: In a moment that will define sneaker culture in India, Nike and Superkicks unite to unveil the legendary Air Force 1 "Unmistakable". For decades, the Nike Air Force 1 (AF1) has redefined expectations, born on the court, adopted on the streets, and continuously reshaped by culture around the world. Now, that legacy continues in India with the AF1 'Unmistakable,' an exclusive release made for those who embody this spirit of confidence and ambition, and believe they have what it takes to beat the odds. This monumental release marks a new chapter, bringing one of the world's most iconic sneakers to India's vibrant community through an exclusive Superkicks Mumbai launch.

The AF1 'Unmistakable' retains the clean and timeless construction that made the silhouette iconic and has been refreshed in new ways. The unmistakable blue Swoosh, heel tab, and outsole bring renewed energy to the AF1 and represent the bold hopes and momentum of India's new generation of athletes*. The color palette of blue, orange, green, and white represents India's youth shaping the future of sport, and a special "Just Do It" keychain nods to their relentless winning mentality.

Beyond the signature leather upper that delivers the form and durability the silhouette is known for, a perforated toe box with original Nike Air cushioning provides breathability and comfort. Proudly made in India, this sneaker is set to be an unmistakable favorite style choice.

Worn by Nike athletes Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Shreyas Iyer, and Manika Batra, the AF1 'Unmistakable' stands for self-belief, individuality, and the resilience of Indian athletes* to beat the odds. The Nike campaign featuring these athletes was shot in grassroots sports academies of Mumbai and Jaipur. The shoot is a celebration of youth at the intersection of cricket and style culture and was inspired by each athlete's personal story of resilience, perseverance and success.

Nike Athlete Quotes

Shubman Gill - "When the competition is this intense, the only thing you can control is how hard you keep going," says Shubman Gill. "That's the story of so many athletes in India, who are pushing past limits, creating their own opportunities. To me, the AF1 represents that belief that no matter the odds, you keep rising."

"The AF-1 Unmistakable is a great tribute from Nike to Indian athletes," adds Shubman. "I love that there's a tag saying 'Just Do It' in green. When we were playing the Under-16s, we had a saying - 'When in doubt with choosing a shoe, go with Air Force 1 because they always match, no matter what outfit you wear!'"

Tilak Varma - "As I look ahead to my year of cricket and competition, it is the confidence, passion and fighting spirit of Indian athletes and fans that I will be taking in with me as extra fuel," says Tilak Varma. "To me, this AF1 comes at the perfect time, a nod to the uniqueness of Indians, born to ignore the odds and win anyway. I'm glad to have a style expression for this now."

Shreyas Iyer - "The blue sole and swoosh of the Nike Air Force 1 Unmistakable is so unique," says Shreyas Iyer. "It also has a green and orange accent which is a tribute to all Indian athletes. It has the silhouette of the Nike Air Force 1, which has been the same since 1972. The green 'Just Do It' keychain goes so well with the shoe."

Manika Batra - "Growing up, you had to work relentlessly for every step forward and often ignore the forces that might be working agains t your dream. That's the mindset that shaped me, and it's the mindset I see in so many young athletes across India," says Manika Batra. "For me, AF1 reflects that attitude: staying resilient, trusting the grind, and turning every challenge into something bigger. You have to check them out, they're so cool."

Dean Gomes, Marketing Director, Nike, adds:

"Partnering with Superkicks to introduce the AF-1 'Unmistakable' in India allows us to connect a global icon with a new generation that is fearless and driven. This edition reflects the spirit of India's youth, their energy, resilience, and belief in pushing boundaries, values that are deeply embedded in Nike's DNA."

Sangeet Paryani, CEO&Co-founder of Superkicks, shares:

"Our collaboration with Nike on the AF-1 'Unmistakable' is rooted in a shared belief in culture-first storytelling. The Air Force 1 has always been a symbol of confidence and self-expression, and bringing this exclusive release to India through Superkicks feels like a natural extension of our journey, one that celebrates individuality, ambition, and the community that continues to shape street culture in the country."

The AF1 'Unmistakable' will first be available to purchase in India on Nike.com, in Nike stores, and at other Nike retail partners on 31 January 2026.

MRP - INR 11,895/-

About NIKE, Inc.

NIKE, Inc., based near Beaverton, Oregon, is the world's leading designer, marketer and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories for a wide variety of sports and fitness activities. Converse, a wholly owned NIKE, Inc. subsidiary brand, designs, markets and distributes athletic lifestyle footwear, apparel and accessories.

About Superkicks

Since its launch in 2018, Superkicks has evolved into more than just a retail destination, it's become a lifestyle movement at the intersection of fashion, culture, and community. As India's leading name in sneakers and streetwear, Superkicks is where global icons and homegrown heroes coexist, offering a curated mix of the most coveted drops and cult-favourite labels.

But beyond the shelves, Superkicks is a platform, a pulse point for creativity, expression, and connection. From spotlighting underground artists to creating immersive in-store experiences, every touchpoint is designed to honour subcultures and spark dialogue. With flagship stores in Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, and a strong digital footprint, Superkicks continues to shape the way India experiences street style, raw, real, and unapologetically individual.

