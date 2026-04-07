Nimbus Projects Ltd, a BSE listed Company, also gets listed on NSE, expands the Capital Market Access; Key Projects in the Pipeline

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7: Nimbus Projects Limited (BSE: NIMBSPROJ), a publicly listed real estate developer, announced its successful listing on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited ("NSE"), marking a significant milestone in its capital market journey. The Company has been listed on the BSE since 2000, reflecting its long-standing presence in India's capital markets.

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The NSE listing is expected to enhance stock liquidity, improve price discovery, and provide broader access to a diversified base of institutional and retail investors, further strengthening the company's presence in India's listed real estate landscape.

The stock opened at INR 199 on the NSE on its listing day.

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Commenting on the development, Bipin Agarwal, Chairman and Managing Director, Nimbus Projects Limited, said, "The NSE listing represents a strategic step in strengthening our capital market footprint and engaging with a wider investor ecosystem. As we continue to scale our development pipeline, our focus remains on disciplined growth, prudent capital allocation, and delivering sustainable long-term value to all stakeholders."

Nimbus Projects has continued to expand its footprint across the NCR, with a strong focus on residential and mixed-use developments. The company has developed approximately 15 million square feet across 13 projects and served over 10,000 customers. The company currently has approximately 3 million square feet under development, with a continued focus on residential and mixed-use assets.

With over three decades of operational experience, Nimbus Projects has built a strong presence across key micro-markets in Noida and Greater Noida, driven by a consistent delivery-led approach.

From a financial standpoint, the company currently has a market capitalisation in the range of Rs. 350-365 crore, with its shares trading close to book value, indicating a stable and fundamentally aligned valuation profile. The company maintains a balanced capital structure, with total assets and borrowings aligned to the scale and progression of its ongoing and planned developments.

Over the years, Nimbus Projects has demonstrated steady balance sheet expansion, supported by disciplined project execution and a calibrated approach to growth.

The NSE listing also reflects the broader structural shift within India's real estate sector, where listed developers are increasingly gaining prominence through enhanced transparency, stronger governance standards, and improved access to institutional capital.

Going forward, Nimbus Projects remains focused on expanding its development portfolio across high-growth corridors in NCR, while maintaining financial discipline and execution excellence.

About Nimbus Group

Nimbus Group is a diversified real estate and infrastructure development company with over three decades of experience in the National Capital Region (NCR). Established in 1993, the Group has delivered a range of residential and commercial developments across Noida and Greater Noida.

With a strong emphasis on quality execution, customer-centricity, and sustainable growth, Nimbus continues to play a key role in shaping urban development across emerging corridors in NCR.

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