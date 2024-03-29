SRV Media

New Delhi [India], March 29: Amidst the bustling energy of the Indusfood 2024 Exhibition, Sahiba Olive Oils emerged victorious, claiming dual accolades that have set the culinary world abuzz. Their meticulously crafted Extra Virgin Flavored Olive Oil received resounding praise and was honoured by Chef Manjeet Singh in the innovative product showcase category.

In the dynamic world of culinary exploration, Sahiba Olive Oils stand as a beacon of excellence and innovation, seamlessly blending tradition with modernity. Crafted from the finest Spanish olives, Sahiba's range of oils represents a fusion of heritage and innovation, captivating taste buds and redefining culinary experiences worldwide.

At the award felicitation ceremony, Nippon Group extended heartfelt thanks to the Esteemed Partners who have been instrumental in this remarkable achievement. Special recognition goes to; Sandip Das, Dy. Director General at Trade Promotion Council of India, Bhanu Vashishtha, Joint Director of the Trade Promotion Council of India; and Zardar Badami, Director of Nippon Kiz, for their presence and being a Part of the ceremony.

Amit Sawhney, CEO of Nippon Group, expressed profound pride in Sahiba's triumph at the exhibition. He emphasized that these accolades not only celebrate Sahiba's commitment to innovation but also signify a broader vision for global expansion. With ambitious plans to reach over 100 countries by 2025, Sahiba, a part of the Nippon Group, is poised to bring its exceptional flavors to households worldwide, enriching culinary experiences on a global scale.

At the heart of Sahiba's success lies its unwavering commitment to quality. Every bottle of Sahiba Olive Oil is a testament to meticulous craftsmanship, from sourcing the finest Spanish olives to ensuring the highest standards of excellence in production. With an acidity level ranging from -0.2 to 0.3, Sahiba maintains the highest level of extra virgin quality, guaranteeing an unparalleled taste experience with each drop.

Sahiba prides itself on offering a diverse range of oils to cater to a variety of tastes and preferences to over 55 countries. From the rich and robust flavour of extra virgin Olive oil to the delicate and nuanced range of flavoured Olive, Canola, Sunflower, and Pomace oils, Sahiba ensures there's something for every palate. Each variant is carefully crafted to elevate dishes and inspire culinary creativity.

Sahiba's commitment to innovation knows no bounds. The company has ambitious plans to innovate and bottle its oils according to the specific requirements of clients in Europe and beyond. By understanding and adapting to the preferences of different markets, Sahiba aims to enrich culinary experiences worldwide, one bottle at a time.

At the award ceremony, Nippon Group extends heartfelt gratitude to all its partners worldwide for their trust and collaboration. Through strong and enduring partnerships, Sahiba continues to promote its brand globally, sharing the passion for excellence and quality with consumers around the world. The promoters of Sahiba brand are thankful to UAE industry giant, Al Safeer Group, for standing as a testament to the confidence shown in the brand since its inception.

Sahiba recognizes the diverse preferences of clients from different regions, including the preference for sunflower oil by USA channel partner, Peekay International, Inc. By understanding and accommodating these preferences, Sahiba tailors its products and marketing strategies to resonate with clients worldwide. Moreover, Sahiba's adaptation to the Indian market's preference for dark-coloured sunflower oil with high density, based on insights provided by its Indian partners, showcases its commitment to meeting regional needs.

As Sahiba continues to make waves in the culinary world, we eagerly anticipate the next chapter in its extraordinary journey. With an award-winning range of Olive oils, Sahiba, a part of the Nippon Group, is poised to redefine culinary excellence and delight palates around the globe.

For more information, visit: https://theholysauce.com/

