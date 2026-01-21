Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Former PepsiCo Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Indra Nooyi on Wednesday said societies and businesses cannot afford to sideline half of women talent if they want sustainable growth.

"Societies and economies can only progress when women are supported both professionally and personally to participate fully," Nooyi said while addressing 10th Convocation of the Vedica Scholars Programme for Women in New Delhi, calling for greater structural support at workplaces and within households.

Reflecting on her own career leading a global corporation while raising a family, Nooyi said there is no single model for balancing professional ambition and personal responsibility.

Careers, she noted, unfold in phases, shaped by choices made at different points in time rather than by the pursuit of perfection.

She urged women professionals to set clear priorities, advising them to decide what they want to be exceptional at, where being competent is sufficient, and what expectations they are willing to let go.

"Such clarity allows women to sustain long-term careers without being overwhelmed by competing demands," she said.

Drawing on her experience as PepsiCo's former chief financial officer before becoming CEO, Nooyi emphasised that professional courage must be anchored in competence. Deep expertise and consistent performance, she said, are what build credibility and influence within organisations.

Addressing leadership dynamics, Nooyi said authority in the workplace comes not from visibility or volume but from trust and judgment. Mentorship, effective communication and what she described as constructive courage were essential for navigating complex corporate environments and advancing into senior roles.

She also highlighted the economic cost of unequal caregiving responsibilities, noting that without shared support at home and enabling workplace policies, women are often forced to step back from careers, limiting their long-term contribution to the economy. (ANI)

