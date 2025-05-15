VMPL

Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 15: In a first for Kerala, the National Indian Students and Alumni Union UK (NISAU UK) and Edroots International, with support from the British Council, jointly hosted a landmark Student-Educator Meet for students aspiring to pursue higher education in the United Kingdom. Held at the Marriott Hotel, Kochi, the event brought together representatives from over 30 leading UK universities--including top-tier institutions such as Imperial College London, to offer personalised guidance and insights into international education opportunities.The event served as a unique platform for students to engage directly with university delegates and receive expert counselling on course selection, admissions processes, and scholarships.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tension: Indus Waters Treaty To Remain Suspended Till Pakistan 'Credibly and Irrevocably' Ends Cross-Border Terrorism, Says EAM S Jaishankar.

Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament and the event's chief guest, underscored the value of international education. "We must encourage our students to explore global academic opportunities while also creating strong pathways for them to return and contribute to India's development," he said. "Those who excel abroad should be welcomed back to power the country's growing economy."

Janaka Pushpanathan, British Council, Director-South India,spoke on the broad scope of academic prospects available in the UK. "This is a golden opportunity for students. Initiatives like the wide range of scholarships offered by Edroots are helping make UK education more accessible than ever," she remarked.

Also Read | 'Make in India' iPhone Production To Decrease? Donald Trump Asks Tim Cook To Make iPhones in US, Says 'India Can Take Care of Itself'.

Bhanu Kaushik, Director, University of Hertfordshire (India, UAE, Nepal), emphasised the significance of the UK's post-study work visa policies. "This is a great time for students to pursue the right courses. The UK government's supportive visa frameworks offer strong returns on investment," he noted.

The event was attended by several notable dignitaries, including Virendra Sharma, former UK MP, Hibi Eden, MP, Sanam Arora, Chairperson, NISAU UK, Musthafa Koori, Founder & CEO, Edroots, Shameer Moothedath, Director, Edroots and Dr. Tom M Joseph, Director of New Initiatives, Jain (Deemed-to-be) University, Kochi.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)