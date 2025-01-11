BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11: NIVEA, India's No. 1 trusted skincare brand*, has made history with it's NIVEA Soft moisturiser by setting a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS for the Largest online video chain of people passing and applying moisturiser on 18th December 2024. With 444 videos, this remarkable achievement surpasses the previous record of 259 set by the previous record holders on September 27, 2023. The milestone highlights NIVEA India's deep connection with its loyal community, making this a significant leap in both participation and global recognition. The record-breaking feat is a highlight of NIVEA's beloved annual property - the Soft Fresh Batch 2024. This year, the initiative soared to new heights, drawing massive participation resulting in a remarkable 30% increase from last year's entries. Participants showcased their creativity by performing Taapsee Pannu's trendy hook step from the NIVEA Soft anthem, released earlier this year. By celebrating young talent in beauty, fashion and entertainment, the campaign provided an engaging platform for individuals to shine, seamlessly tying into the grandeur of its world-record achievement. To amplify its reach and engagement, the brand partnered with over 80 top influencers on MOJ, inspiring participation on a massive scale. The response was extraordinary, with Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Haryana leading as the top-performing states in entries and views. The initiative also harnessed technology, engaging MOJ users through its interactive lens. Adding to the excitement, the NIVEA Soft Fresh Batch 2024 anthem became a sensation, with users creatively integrating the catchy tune into their content. This widespread enthusiasm solidified the campaign's impact across digital platforms. This year, NIVEA Soft Fresh Batch raised the bar with even more enticing rewards. Ten lucky winners will enjoy an all-expenses-paid international trip, along with exciting perks such as featuring in NIVEA's digital ads, access to a vocational course of their choice, and a year-long subscription to NIVEA's full product range. To heighten the excitement, the campaign brought together three of India's most celebrated creators - Kusha Kapila, Ruhee Dosani, and Dharna Durga - for a special collaboration. Their engaging video sparked widespread buzz, encouraging participation, and propelling this year's campaign to unprecedented success. (Link to the videos embedded here - Kusha Kapila, Ruhee Dosani, and Dharna Durga) Commenting on the achievement, Shweta Dalal, Marketing Director, NIVEA India, said: "We are thrilled to have achieved this GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title - an accomplishment that truly resonates with our vision at NIVEA. At the heart of everything we do is a commitment to innovation, creativity, and pushing boundaries, and this milestone is a testament to that spirit. Our beloved annual property, NIVEA Soft Fresh Batch, has grown immensely, becoming bigger, bolder, and more impactful each year. This achievement not only celebrates the passion and talent of our community but also reinforces our dedication to creating meaningful and engaging experiences for our audiences."

Also Read | 'Vanangaan' Review: Arjun Vijay and Roshni Prakash's Film by Director Bala Fails To Impress Critics.

NIVEA India's record-breaking milestone is not just a celebration of its iconic product - Soft but also a testament to the growing legacy of its annual program. This achievement highlights the brand's dedication to fostering creativity, innovation and excellence while building authentic connections with India's youth. As Soft Fresh Batch continues to grow bigger and better each year, it remains an open platform, inviting everyone to participate and showcase their talent, making it a true celebration of individuality and self-expression.

*Accredited by TRA Brand Trust Report 2024

Also Read | Fatima Sana Shaikh Birthday: Instagram Pics of the Actress That Will Impress the Fashion Lover in You.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)