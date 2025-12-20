PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20: Nizona Marine Products Pvt. Ltd. (NMP) is an India-based marine biotechnology company converting fish and shrimp waste into high-value biomaterials. The company follows a simple guiding belief: "Whatever we produce, we must fully use." This principle drives its focus on upcycling, responsible, scalable value creation for global markets.

NMP's roots trace back to Japan, where its parent group built long-standing expertise in private label manufacturing and high-quality collagen and nutraceutical formulations. This background helped shape NMP's approach in India, blending Japanese discipline and reliability with India's vast marine resource potential.

India offers one of the world's longest coastlines, extensive river systems and a fast-growing aquaculture sector. Together, these create a massive blue economy with millions of tons of fish and shrimp byproducts generated every year. Globally, an estimated 30 to 50 percent of industrialised food is discarded. Marine waste is a large part of that loss, and NMP is working to turn this problem into a valuable resource.

The company operates a processing facility in Digha, West Bengal, supported by offices in Mumbai, Kolkata and a liaison base in Kobe, Japan. NMP supplies dried fish scales and demineralised scales (ossein), key inputs for collagen, gelatin and other marine-derived materials. Under the IKIGEN brand, it produces collagen peptides in both powder and granulated formats.

NMP also manufactures chitosan, chitosan salts and chitosan oligosaccharides from shrimp shell waste. The company is helping industries understand chitosan's practical applications, including wastewater treatment, industrial paper coatings, protective fruit coatings and plant growth support.

NMP is doing collaborative work with reputed global research organizations for deeptech innovations, medtech, sustainable materials and pharmaceutical applications.

All products are manufactured in GMP, Halal, Kosher, ISO and EU-certified facilities. Since beginning collagen peptide exports in November 2022, NMP has expanded into markets including Australia, Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Poland and Sri Lanka.

The company's model strongly supports the circular bioeconomy. By upcycling waste that would otherwise create disposal and environmental challenges, NMP helps reduce pressure on landfills and waterways. It works directly with fishermen, aquaculture operators and processing plants to secure consistent raw material supply without encouraging overfishing or unsustainable extraction. This creates value across the chain, especially for coastal communities.

"Marine byproduct waste has always been abundant yet undervalued," said Nilesh Gandhi, Founder and Director of Nizona Marine Products Pvt. Ltd. "Recognition from Forbes DGEMS 2025 gives us credibility and reinforces the importance of using every part of what nature provides. Sustainable processing and science-led innovation can turn overlooked waste into globally valuable biomaterials."

NMP's integrated operations cover raw material sourcing, enzyme-based processing and production of collagen peptides, ossein and chitosan used across nutraceutical, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, animal nutrition and industrial sectors.

To strengthen its ecosystem, the company is expanding two focused divisions:

Biowearth Global: The nutraceutical contract manufacturing arm, leveraging NMP's internal access to marine-derived biomaterials to create finished products.

Collagen White Label (CWL): A science-driven division working on lesser-known collagen applications, including mouthwash, ulcer gels, vaginal creams and eye supplements.

NMP's collagen peptides are valued for their high bioavailability, low molecular weight and clean solubility profile, making them suitable for supplements, skincare and functional food and beverage applications.

Looking forward, NMP plans to expand capacity, diversify collagen sources and scale advanced chitosan formats including water-soluble chitosan and chitosan oligosaccharides. The company aims to establish India as a credible and competitive force in marine biotechnology, proving that industrially processed food leftovers can become a reliable foundation for high-quality, globally relevant biomaterials.

Nizona Marine Products remains committed to sustainable upcycling, science-led processing and global expansion, helping bridge India's marine resources with worldwide demand for clean and effective biomaterials.

