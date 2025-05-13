Prose Integrated

New Delhi [India], May 13: SVKM's NMIMS, one of India's leading academic institutions, successfully hosted its 22nd Convocation Ceremony, celebrating the academic achievements of students from its MBA, MBA (Human Resources), MBA (Pharmaceutical Management) programs

Also Read | Donald Trump Saudi Arabia Visit: Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Welcomes US President to Kingdom as US Leader Begins 4-Day Middle East Tour (See Pics and Video).

The convocation was held at the prestigious Mukesh R. Patel Auditorium, with ceremonies taking place on 10th April 2025 for MBA (HR) and MBA (Pharmaceutical Management), and on 12th April 2025 for the Flagship MBA program.

The convocation for MBA (HR) and MBA (Pharmaceutical Management) was graced by Mr. Jagrut Kotecha, Chief Executive Officer, PepsiCo India and South Asia, as Chief Guest, and Ms. Renu Sud Karnad, Chairman of the Board of Directors, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited, as Guest of Honour.

Also Read | What Is Operation Keller? All You Need To Know About New Offensive As Indian Army Kills 3 'Hardcore' LeT Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian District.

The MBA convocation ceremony welcomed Mr. Sandeep Ghosh, Group Country Manager - India and South Asia Regional Sales, VISA, as Chief Guest. The Hon'ble Minister of Education of India, Dharmendra Pradhan, joined virtually as the Guest of Honour.

Distinguished university leaders present at the ceremonies included Sri Pravin Doshi and Smt. Sneha A. Parekh, Nominees of the Honourable Chancellor; Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice Chancellor; Dr. Meena Chintamaneni, Pro Vice Chancellor; Dr. Sharad Mhaiskar, Pro Vice Chancellor; Dr. Tanmoy Chakraborty, Registrar; and Dr. Justin Paul, Dean, SBM NMIMS and Provost - Management Education, along with Deans, Directors, and faculty members from various schools.

The ceremonies began by the traditional lighting of the ceremonial lamp and were formally declared open by Sri Pravin Doshi and Smt. Sneha A. Parekh, respectively.

Addressing the graduating students, Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Vice Chancellor, stated:Convocation marks the beginning of a chapter filled with infinite possibilities and boundless opportunities. Your experiences at NMIMS have shaped you into leaders ready to make a meaningful impact. Your journey ahead will be defined by the values, knowledge, and resilience you've developed here."

" We are proud to be among the few Indian business schools to hold both EQUIS and AACSB accreditations," noted a faculty speaker. "NMIMS School of Business Management (SBM) has secured a position in the Financial Times Global Top 100 Master in Management rankings and has consistently been recognized among India's top business schools by Business Today and India Today."

Convocation awards and degrees were conferred upon outstanding students across all three MBA programs. The awards recognized exceptional academic performance, leadership, and all-round excellence. The ceremony on April 12 also included the honouring of two distinguished alumni:

Mr. Yogesh Patgaonkar, Batch of 1993, Chief People Officer, Persistent SystemsMs. Kausalya Nandakumar, Batch of 2005, Ex. COO Mahindra Electric Automotive limited The ceremonies concluded with a declaration marking the close of the convocation proceedings.The 2024-2025 Convocation stood as a heartfelt tribute to the academic journey of NMIMS students--a celebration of excellence, perseverance, and new beginnings.

About NMIMS University:

Established in 1981, NMIMS today is recognised as a globally reputed university with strong industry linkages. It offers multiple disciplines across eight campuses that consist of 17 specialised schools,more than 26,000 full-time students, and 850+ full-time faculty members, including ten faculty members who are recipients of the prestigious Fulbright and Humboldt International Scholarships for post-doctoral research. Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) laid the foundation stone of this esteemed university with the aim to cater to the rising demand for management education in the country. It is known for its consistent academic quality and research-focused approach to holistic education. SVKM's NMIMS has been granted Category-I University status by Graded Autonomy Regulation 2018 by MHRD, and the NMIMS Mumbai Campus is NAAC accredited with a Grade A+ (CGPA of 3.59).

Website- https://www.nmims.edu/.

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/nmims_india/

Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/NMIMS.India

LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/school/417042/admin/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Prose Integrated. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)