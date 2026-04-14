NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 14: In a significant step towards strengthening women empowerment and fostering a women-friendly social ecosystem, Noida Police organized the Mission Shakti Samman Samaroh 2026 on April 9, 2026, at the Police Commissionerate Office, Sector-110, Noida. The event was held under the vision of Empowered Women, Prosperous State as part of the fifth phase of Mission Shakti, aimed at recognizing individuals from varied field of who were contributing to women empowerment, social harmony, and the peaceful resolution of family and community disputes.

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The ceremony was graced by DIG Rajeev Narain Mishra, Additional Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Police Commissionerate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, as the Chief Guest. In his address, he highlighted the wide-ranging women-centric initiatives undertaken by the police, including community engagement, awareness programs, safety mechanisms, and collaborative governance. He emphasized that true women empowerment extends beyond mediation and requires continuous efforts in education, safety, employment support, and building trust between citizens and law enforcement.

Prof. Dr. Shivangi Sharma from school of Law and Prof. Dr. Kumar Ashutosh, from school of Liberal Education, of Galgotias University, were felicitated along with other women achievers by DIG Rajeev Narain Mishra, Additional Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Police Commissionerate, Gautam Buddh Nagar, in recognition of their dedicated role in mediation and family dispute resolution.

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The event also recognized distinguished women achievers from sectors such as banking, manufacturing, sports, media, and social work. These individuals were honored for their professional excellence as well as their active role in supporting initiatives that promote a safe, inclusive, and women-friendly environment.

Ms. Anukriti Sharma, DCP Women Safety, elaborated on the collaborative approach adopted by the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate in working with citizens to educate, empower, and enable the district as a women-safe space. She highlighted key initiatives under Naari Shakti, including the impactful Pink Booths, which have significantly strengthened public trust and accessibility for women.

The event underscored the importance of collective efforts by law enforcement agencies, educational institutions, professionals, and civil society in driving meaningful social change. Mission Shakti Samman Samaroh 2026 served as a powerful platform to honour change-makers and inspire continued community participation toward women empowerment.

The ceremony concluded with the presence of senior police officials, academicians, social leaders, media representatives, and other distinguished guests, marking another milestone in the ongoing journey toward a safer and more inclusive society.

About Galgotias University

Galgotias University is among the world's leading universities in Quacquarelli Symonds (QS Rankings) and Times Higher Education (THE) Rankings.

Galgotias University proudly ascends in the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, securing a coveted position in the 1201-1400 global band. Ranked 15th among top private universities and 43rd among all Indian universities, this achievement marks a powerful endorsement of Galgotias' unwavering commitment to academic excellence, global relevance, and innovation in higher education. Galgotias has also been accredited with NAAC A+ grade in its very first cycle, achieving these milestones in a record time of just 14 years.

In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, Galgotias University has been ranked 45th among Indian universities (including both government and private institutions) and placed in the globally prestigious 1001-1200 band. This recognition reinforces the university's growing stature in the international academic landscape and reflects its consistent progress across global higher education benchmarks.

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