Tokyo [Japan], May 4 (ANI): Nomura Holdings Inc on Tuesday announced plans to donate two million dollars (about Rs 15 crore) for supporting relief and recovery efforts in India to combat the recent spike in Covid-19 cases across the country.

The funds will be used for the procurement and distribution of urgently needed oxygen machines, ventilators, personal protective equipment, testing kits and packages of daily essentials.

"Nomura stands ready to support our people and the broader community during this difficult time. We sincerely hope that our contribution will in some way help alleviate the pain and suffering that so many are feeling," said Kentaro Okuda, President and Group CEO.

Nomura also plans to launch a global employee donation matching programme in which employee donations will be matched by the company up to an additional two million dollars.

This funding will also be directed to continue urgent support over coming weeks and contribute to the recovery effort, it said in a statement.

Nomura is a global financial services group with an integrated network spanning over 30 countries. It has three business divisions: retail, wholesale (global markets and investment banking), and investment management. (ANI)

