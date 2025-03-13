NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 13: India's campuses are evolving, and so is the way students interact with them. In a move that brings together payments, access, security, and digital-first experiences, NoPaperForms - the company behind Meritto, India's leading Vertical SaaS and Embedded Payments platform for educational organizations has launched Collexo Pixi, a smart student ID card that seamlessly integrates digital payments, campus access, transit, and rewards into a single, all-in-one solution.

Also Read | Abhishek Swarnkar Death: IISER Scientist Who Was on Dialysis Dies After Being Assaulted by Neighbour Over Parking Dispute in Punjab's Mohali, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Issued by Transcorp and powered by RuPay, Collexo Pixi extends beyond traditional student ID cards to create a more connected, seamless, and rewarding experience for students across India. Built on Collexo's unified suite of payments and financial products, Pixi goes beyond traditional ID cards, reimagining how students navigate their academic and social lives. Acting as their everyday companion, it seamlessly integrates secure access, payments, and rewards into one unified card.

The powerful Digital ID Authentication feature bridges the gap between secure access, student identity, and status. Students or their parents can load the card and use it for both online and offline payments across the country. Additionally, the card is National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) enabled, allowing students to use it for public transport, metro, and bus systems across multiple cities. Every transaction made with Pixi also unlocks exclusive rewards, enhancing the overall student experience. Students also receive Pixi Perks--a welcome benefit worth INR 15,000 at the time of joining.

Also Read | Indian Wells 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Into Quarterfinals After Beating Grigor Dimitrov; Jack Draper Stuns Former Champion Taylor Fritz.

The launch of Collexo Pixi comes at a time when digital payments and smart campus solutions are seeing rapid adoption. India's education technology and digital payments market is projected to surpass $5 billion by 2026, driven by an increasing shift towards cashless, automated, and student-first ecosystems. With an initial rollout targeting 500,000 students by the end of this year, Collexo Pixi is set to redefine how students interact with their campuses, transit systems, and financial transactions.

Reflecting on the broader vision behind Pixi, Naveen Goyal, Founder & CEO of Meritto (NoPaperForms), stated, "At NoPaperForms, we have always focused on solving for the education industry--our mission has always been to empower students and institutions with technology that transforms experiences and outcomes. With Meritto, we transformed student enrollment. With Collexo, we made fee payment seamless and efficient. Now, with Pixi, we are taking that same commitment to convenience and experience beyond enrollment, making everyday student life smoother, smarter, and more connected."

Commenting on the partnership, Ayan Agarwal, CEO- Payment Systems, Transcorp, said, "Students are the future of our economy, and the experiences they have today will shape the way they engage with financial systems tomorrow. Transcorp's partnership with NoPaperForms for Collexo Pixi is a step towards this vision--ensuring that students across India have access to a smart, digital-first payment and access system that integrates effortlessly into their academic lives and beyond. Pixi is setting a new benchmark in how students interact with campuses, transit, and financial ecosystems, preparing them to be responsible participants in the economy of the future."

As India's campuses continue to embrace digital-first solutions, NoPaperForms remains at the forefront, driving smarter, more efficient, and experience-driven innovations for students and institutions alike.

Meritto is the flagship product of NoPaperForms. It is the Operating System for Student Recruitment and Enrollment, enabling educational organizations to grow their revenue, boost productivity, optimize marketing spend, enhance student experiences, and increase enrollments. Meritto serves over 1,200 clients across Higher Ed, EdTech, K-12, Study Abroad Consultants, Coaching, and Upskilling sectors.

Collexo is a unified suite of financial products purpose-built for educational organizations. Whether it's automating fee collection and settlements, offering multiple payment options, collecting fees upfront, optimizing cash flow, or parent communication, Collexo's unified solution does it all. With Pixi as its latest innovation, Collexo continues to simplify operations while enhancing the student experience.

www.nopaperforms.com

www.meritto.com

www.collexo.com/pixi

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)