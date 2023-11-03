Unlocking the Power of Knowledge Dive into the World of Insights with Our Latest Issue!

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 3: Leading international schools provider Nord Anglia Education today announced the launch of its groundbreaking new education magazine called INSIGHTS.

The new publication offers a comprehensive look into hot-topic aspects of global education, tackling topics from emotional health in young people to the role of technology and artificial intelligence in learning and what the future of education and wellbeing could look like.

Lord David Puttnam, Chairman of Nord Anglia's Education Advisory Board, said, "We're proud to unveil the first edition of INSIGHTS, filled with informative articles and expert opinions. Our mission is to shed light on the complexities of modern education as we all strive to prepare the next generation for a rapidly changing world."

The leadership team at Oakridge International Schools expressed the following statement:

What's Under the Cover?

While new articles are launched regularly, INSIGHTS' articles explore how families can better prepare the next generation for success in our rapidly changing world:

* 'In Pursuit of Happiness' delves into the essential role emotional well-being plays in the lives of our young learners, emphasising the role of emotional well-being for long-term success. Various experts weigh the importance of family and schools promoting happiness, suggesting it may be a more significant predictor of adult well-being than academic achievement.

* The Fourth Education Revolution' pushes us to ponder the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in education and argues that AI could revolutionise education by offering more personalised learning experiences. It suggests that AI can address issues like social inequality and student mental health while also relieving teacher workload.

* Life in the Skills Locker' takes a turn towards the importance of soft skills, urging us to think beyond traditional academic metrics. This article highlights the importance of skills such as emotional intelligence and critical thinking for future success. Schools gradually incorporate STEAM and problem-solving projects to prepare students for a rapidly changing world.

* 'Knowledge is Power?' questions the evolving role of memorisation in our age of information abundance. While foundational knowledge is essential, the emphasis is on developing agile learners who can apply their knowledge in real-world contexts.

* 'Social Purpose. Real World Value or Virtual Signalling?' challenges us to reconsider what authentic social impact looks like in educational settings. Driven by Gen Z's interest in social and environmental causes, institutions are offering resources for impactful student-led initiatives.

In addition to its collection of thought-provoking articles, INSIGHTS will also serve as a platform to share the latest research findings, interviews with educational leaders, and opinion pieces on best practices in teaching and learning.

As a leading premium international schools organisation, we are shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our solid academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with innovative technology and facilities, creating learning experiences. Inside and outside the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

