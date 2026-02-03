Tikamgarh (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 3 (ANI): Tikamgarh Police on Tuesday registered a case against a cow owner who allegedly beheaded a dead calf and hung its head in the cowshed, reportedly to keep the cow lactating.

Police have registered a case and rescued the cow. Vikram Singh Kushwaha, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Tikamgarh, said, "We have registered a case under animal cruelty laws against the accused, Satyendra Yadav. The cow has been moved to a shelter, and the perpetrator will face strict legal action."

The incident occurred in the Baikunthi neighbourhood of Tikamgarh city and came to light after local residents noticed it and informed others.

According to the police, the accused, Satendra Yadav, sells milk and keeps cows and buffaloes at his residence. A calf belonging to one of his cows had died due to illness a few days earlier. After the calf's death, the cow reportedly stopped giving milk. Police said the accused then cut off the head of the dead calf and hung it on the wall of the cowshed so that the cow could see it and resume milk production.

The incident triggered protests after neighbours alerted members of the Bajrang Dal. The group reached the spot and staged a demonstration, placing the severed calf's head on the road and blocking traffic for some time. According to the information, police arrived at the scene and spoke with the protesters, assuring them of action under the law. The road blockade was lifted thereafter.

The Kotwali Police registered a case against the accused under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and initiated legal proceedings. The cow was removed from the accused's premises and sent to a gaushala.

Meanwhile, Two people were injured in separate incidents after coming into contact with kite strings in Indore. According to Additional DCP of Zone 4, Dishesh Agrawal, the incidents occurred on Wednesday. In the first incident, a man named Hemraj sustained an injury to his neck after coming into contact with a kite string.

He was immediately rushed to the hospital with the help of passersby and the police, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

In the second incident, a person sustained an injury to his cheek after coming into contact with a kite string at the Juni Indore Bridge. He received treatment and has been discharged from the hospital. (ANI)

