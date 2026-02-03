PNN

New Delhi [India], February 3: Marking a dominant start to its grand 30th anniversary year celebrations in 2026, India's No.1 tractor export brand Sonalika Tractors has clocked its fastest ever YTD overall sales of 1,51,604 tractors during Apr'25-Jan'26. Driven by heavy-duty tractors equipped with future ready technologies, Sonalika has continued to lead agricultural prosperity across various regions and reflects on its ability to deliver consistent growth in an evolving agricultural landscape, where rising mechanisation and investment in rural infrastructure are driving long-term demand. Sonalika also recently reaffirmed its brand purpose of delivering 'Jeetne ka Dum' as part of an extensive All-India brand strengthening program reflecting the brand's aggressive growth strategy moving forward.

In just 30 years since inception, Sonalika has evolved from a small town company to become India's No.1 tractor export brand and the 3rd largest tractor brand in the country while securing 5th largest tractor brand position globally. Sonalika's heavy duty tractors are widely regarded as the long-term growth assets by farmers as the company's progressive journey is built on strong fundamentals - frugal engineering, unmatched manufacturing scale and an unshakeable farmer-first approach.

While GST reforms have brought greater predictability, supporting farmer sentiment and mechanisation uptake, Sonalika remains fully equipped at its world's largest integrated tractor manufacturing facility to deliver future-ready solutions for farmers to secure their future and reinforcing agriculture's role in India's economic trajectory.

Sharing his views on the new milestone, Mr. Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said, "We are delighted to have clocked our fastest ever 1.51 lakh overall tractor sales in 10 months in Apr'25-Jan'26 that have given us a robust start for our 30th year anniversary celebrations in 2026. It reaffirms our simple belief that sustainable growth is built on strong fundamentals and marks as a clear reflection of farmer's trust in our brand. Every decision we take, from engineering to execution, is anchored in what delivers real productivity, reliability and value on the farmer's field.

Rabi sowing in the season has been excellent, raising hopes of a good harvest and enabling farmers to avail the benefits of our fuel-efficient, comfortable and powerful tractors. The recent budget allocation to agriculture and allied sectors reinforces long term policy commitment to on-ground agri transformation, whereas the GST reforms will bring greater productivity in long term, supporting farmer sentiments and accelerate mechanisation. As India's economy advances on the pillars of productivity and investment, we remain committed to transforming agriculture with power, scale, and clear intent to support farmers with dependable, future-ready technology powered by 'Jeetne Ka Dum.'

