New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): Park Group of Hospitals, situated in North India, is a landmark healthcare entity of global standards.

The group is undergoing rapid expansion making it North India's individually owned fastest-growing chain of super-specialty hospitals including cancer and tertiary level care where patients continue to flock seeking medical intervention and care in the state-of-the-art facility for various ailments.

Park Group of Hospitals added 5 new hospitals to its chain of hospitals from FY 2019 to FY 2021 alone, which is truly unheard of in the business of individually owned hospitals. Park Group of Hospitals' 12 Super-Speciality hospitals are NABH accredited. The newly acquired hospitals are in Behror, Ambala, Gurgaon, and Sonipat. In next one year they are planning to add 4 more hospitals to its chain of hospitals. The Signature hospital is their latest state-of-the-art facilities with a touch of luxury.

The journey of this famous group of hospitals began in the early 80s with the first hospital in Malviya Nagar, South Delhi which was a 50 bedded hospital and became functional in 1982. This was envisioned by the group's Founder Chairman, Dr Ajit Gupta. He always saw healthcare through the eyes of social responsibility and this attitude led to the expansion of the hospital in the early days itself.

Dr Ajit says, "One has to decide how they want to move in life at the right time and with the right motive. I knew what I wanted to do and grabbed onto the opportunity as I saw it. Even though we've come far from where we began, I still feel like it's just the beginning. We want the entire nation to experience the kind of healthcare that we provide." Dr. Ajit Gupta has versatile experience in all facets of the healthcare industry, ranging from quality, affordability and technology. Being one of the pioneers in healthcare in India, Dr Ajit Gupta's vision has made Park Hospitals carve a respected place among the largest healthcare service providers in North India.

In 2006, Dr Ankit Gupta joined the group as the Managing Director and has catalysed the growth of the group with his ideas and vision. His intent to explore new horizons and set new milestones was supported by enhanced facilities for delivering high-end services of international quality and standards. This world-class medical hospital provides services that ensure precision and care under the supervision of globally renowned and experienced doctors in the midst of state-of-the-art facilities. Focus is also on medical academia, training and digitalization for timely clinical outcomes.

Dr Ankit Gupta was awarded as 'Future Leader of Healthcare in India' by Vice President of India, Sri S.M. Venkaiah Naidu. Under his leadership, Park Hospital was honored with the award for the Best Cancer Hospital in Delhi NCR at the 3rd Annual Elets Healthcare summit in Rajasthan on 10th November 2017. He was also awarded 'Path Breaking Personality Of The Year' at India Excellence Awards in 2020.

"When you operate in a sector that demands in-depth understanding of complex scientific, medical, social and economic interplays, ground level knowledge of all facets of hospital functioning and management skills play a very important role. It's the professional acumen, good leadership, management skills and dedicated team work of the healthcare professional that save the lives of the patients. Being a qualified physician, understanding Healthcare Management at macro and micro level has helped me to strive for consistent improvement in the Indian healthcare realm," says Dr Ankit.

Both Dr Ajit and Dr Ankit are philanthropists. They actively engage themselves in working for society and have opened organisations for the same. The father-son duo has set up a trust called Usha Memorial Education Welfare Social Trust which is dedicated to the education of children. It has funded the complete education of many students.

They also work actively for HOPE (Human Organisation for Public Equity). HOPE has a charitable society for the marriage of girls over the legal age and has aided in the marriages of many poor girls.

The hospital chain is made to serve people belonging to all economic backgrounds. The affordability of Park Hospitals is likely to be in place because of the vision of excellent healthcare for all.

