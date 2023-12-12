Greater Noida [Uttar Pradesh], December 12 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced a significant milestone in Uttar Pradesh's technological landscape, revealing the inauguration of North India's first data centre in Greater Noida.

The Chief Minister expressed his enthusiasm for embracing technology to enhance the ease of doing business, streamline governance, and foster positive changes in the lives of the people.

Also Read | Bhajan Lal Sharma Named Next CM of Rajasthan by BJP; Diya Kumari, Prem Chand Bairwa Picked As Deputy Chief Ministers.

CM Adityanath posed on X, "North India's first data centre has started in Greater Noida..."

https://twitter.com/myogiadityanath/status/1734461798110392545?s=20

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Class 12 Boy Suspended Over Objectionable Comments Against Holy Prophet Muhammad in Aligarh.

In a public statement, Yogi Adityanath emphasized the transformative impact of technology on governance and its role in reducing corruption.

He underscored the commitment of the Uttar Pradesh government to bolster digital infrastructure, virtual connectivity, and overall technological development alongside robust physical infrastructure.

CM Adityanath said, "In this age of technology, you must have seen that the ease of doing business has also increased and the goal of ease of living has become much easier to achieve. Corruption has been attacked, through this medium it has been brought in to bring changes in people's lives. In what form should we use this technology in Uttar Pradesh is in line with today's availability, whether there is a focus by our government, we have paid special attention to the development of digital relations and virtual connectivity along with good infrastructure and connectivity.

CM stated, "And in this context, I am happy to say that there is a great opportunity for Uttar Pradesh to act as a model for IIIT in the development of digital infrastructure. Uttar Pradesh has fixed its target. Uttar Pradesh has accepted the proposal in the Investor Global Summit held in February 2023 in Uttar Pradesh, I am happy to tell you that till now there has been a proposal of Rs 40 lakh crore investment which the UP government has received. In particular, we have received such proposals as making Uttar Pradesh the hub of data centres, developing semiconductors, startups and electronic manufacturing in UP, because of which we can also choose our career in this direction".

"And I am happy to tell you that North India's first data centre has been started in Greater Noida, this, is an important first step to bring vision to the new dimension, with trained and improved manpower for this related area. Yes, we feel its power. Similarly, work is being done by the state government in different sectors and especially technology and digitalization have helped a lot in achieving the goal of ease of living", said CM Adityanath

CM Adityanath highlighted the advancements in technology contributing to the ease of living and doing business. He noted the positive impact on governance, including the government's commitment to use technology as a tool for positive change.

The CM expressed pride in Uttar Pradesh's efforts to become a model for the development of digital infrastructure. He underscored the government's focus on creating a conducive environment for technology-driven initiatives.

During the Investor Global Summit held in February 2023 in Uttar Pradesh, the state received proposals for investments totalling Rs 40 lakh crore.

Yogi Adityanath specifically mentioned proposals aimed at making Uttar Pradesh a hub for data centres, semiconductor development, startups, and electronic manufacturing. This, he believes, offers career opportunities and contributes to the state's growth.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described this milestone as a crucial step towards realizing a new vision, accompanied by the training and development of skilled manpower in the related field.

Acknowledging the role of technology and digitalization, Yogi Adityanath expressed gratitude for the progress made in various sectors.

He particularly highlighted the positive impact of technology on achieving the goal of ease of living for the residents of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)