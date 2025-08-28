VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 28: NovaCurro Naturals, co-founded by Vaidehi Gupte, is dedicated to creating innovative, science-backed herbal solutions for pets and humans. As a passionate pet parent and visionary entrepreneur, Vaidehi blends care, research, and sustainability to promote holistic well-being. Dr. Somesh Sharma, the visionary co-founder, brings over six decades of pioneering research expertise, embodying a legacy of innovation and scientific excellence.

NovaCurro Naturals is developing an advanced tick-control shampoo and conditioner, formulated to tackle severe tick infestations effectively while being gentle on pets' skin. Alongside this, the company is expanding its range to include targeted supplements and innovative pet accessories, offering a comprehensive, science-driven approach to pet wellness and protection. Our front runners CoolSim and ONoPain have been makes it's mark for past few months

ONoPain is a patented, herbal-based formulation designed specifically for pets to support pain management in a natural and effective manner. Developed using scientifically validated botanical ingredients, it works to reduce discomfort while promoting mobility and overall well-being. Packaged in a smart, pet-friendly format, ONoPain ensures precise dosing, ease of use, and consistent results, reflecting an innovative approach to safe and sustainable pain relief.

CoolSim is an advanced cooling and antiseptic mist formulated to help pets stay comfortable and refreshed during hot summers and high-temperature days. Designed to combat heat-related discomfort, it provides instant cooling while supporting skin hygiene with its antiseptic properties. Developed with a scientific approach and packaged for convenient use, CoolSim offers a smart solution to protect pets from heat stress and promote overall well-being.

Looking ahead, we are extending this philosophy into a broader portfolio -- functional accessories, neem-based grooming solutions, and scientifically backed supplements for joint, cognitive, digestive, and immune health. Each product is built on the principle that pet care should not just be reactive, but proactive, natural, and tailored to needs.

At the heart of our journey lies a simple belief: prevention is as important as cure, and pets deserve the same standard of innovative, compassionate healthcare as humans do.

