Did CDS General Anil Chauhan Praise Pakistan Army and Admit Its Supremacy? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Digitally Manipulated Video Circulated to Spread Fake News

New Delhi, August 28: A video circulating on social media, particularly from pro-Pakistani accounts, shows India’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan, allegedly saying: “Never mess with Pakistan because their army appears to be far more superior and advanced.” The clip is being widely shared with claims that India’s top military officer openly admitted Pakistan’s military supremacy. The video is presented in a manner to suggest that General Chauhan made the remarks during a recent public address.

However, a closer look reveals that this video has been digitally manipulated using deepfake technology. General Anil Chauhan has never made such a statement. In fact, during his recent address at the ‘Ran Samvad’ conclave, the CDS delivered a very different message—one that underscored India’s strength and readiness rather than any praise for Pakistan. Did Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi Accuse Government of Halting Operation Sindoor Against Pakistan? Digitally Manipulated Video Circulated To Spread Fake News.

CDS General Anil Chauhan Video is Fake, He Never Praised Pakistan Army

🚨 Beware of Digitally Manipulated Videos! Some pro-Pakistani accounts are circulating a doctored video of India’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, falsely portraying him as saying: “Never mess with #Pakistan because their army appears to be far more superior and… pic.twitter.com/XfZsjzZGDd — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 28, 2025

Speaking on national security and preparedness, General Chauhan stated that while India remains a peace-loving nation, it cannot afford to be passive in the face of threats. “We are a peace-loving nation, but don’t get mistaken, we cannot be pacifists. Peace without power is utopian. If you want peace, prepare for war,” he emphasized. Sending what many interpreted as a veiled warning to Pakistan, he further underlined that Operation Sindoor—India’s ongoing military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack—remains active. Fact Check: Social Media Posts Claiming Pakistani Forces Captured Indian Soldiers and Released Them After ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ Chants Are Fake, Old Video Circulated With Misinformation.

The Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check unit has also clarified that the viral video is fake and a product of deepfake manipulation, cautioning people not to fall for such propaganda. Authorities have urged citizens to verify sensitive information only through official channels, as doctored videos are increasingly being used to mislead, spread disinformation, and manipulate public perception on critical matters like national security.

Fact check

Claim : A viral video shows CDS General Anil Chauhan saying Pakistan’s army is “far more superior and advanced.” Conclusion : The video is a deepfake. General Chauhan made no such remark; he in fact stressed India’s strength, readiness, and ongoing Operation Sindoor against terrorism. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2025 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).