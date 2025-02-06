BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6: Love is in the air, and so are the best beauty deals of the season! Nykaa's Pink Love Sale kicks off on February 7th at 4 PM--it's time to spoil yourself (and your besties) with up to 60% off on makeup, skincare, haircare, and fragrances. Whether you're treating your own glow-up or surprising your ride-or-die with some beauty goodness, we've got you covered with the season's hottest offers, new and exclusive launches, FREE gifts with orders, and that little bonus--an extra 20% off your first purchase! Who says you can't show yourself some love while treating others, The only thing you need to do now, Start shopping!

Also Read | Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, Carabao Cup 2024-25 Live Streaming Online: How To Watch English League Cup Semifinal Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Season's Hottest Offers

The season's hottest beauty deals are here, and they're too good to miss! M.A.C Cosmetics is offering 25% off plus a Buy 2 Get 1 Free deal on their iconic makeup, while Maybelline New York tempts you with up to 40% off plus a free gift on Rs. 799+. Nykaa Cosmetics is offering up to 50% off on makeup bestsellers, and Lakme Makeup brings up to 50% off on makeup bestsellers. Neutrogena is giving up to 40% off on skincare, and Estee Lauder will tempt you with up to 25% off plus Buy 2 Get 1 Free. Plum is offering a minimum of 20% off plus get any two full-sized products at Rs. 799, while Dove is offering 50% off and an extra 10% off on Rs. 699+ for your haircare needs. Victoria's Secret has up to 70% off on luxurious body care, and Calvin Klein perfumes come with up to 20% off plus a free sample with every order. Dot & Key is offering 25% off plus a free cleanser on Rs. 299+. e.l.f is giving a 30% off on their bestsellers, and Bare Anatomy offers up to 40% off plus an extra 5% off when you buy two products. L'oreal Professional is up to 20% and is giving away a free gift on Rs. 1259. For skincare, Lakme brings up to 40% off plus an extra 10% off on Rs. 599. For your haircare fix, Moxie Beauty is offering up to 20% off plus two free minis at Rs. 599+, TRESemme has 10% off on the Silk Press range, and Alan Truman is giving up to 42% off on all appliances. Indulge in luxurious body care with mCaffeine's up to 30% off or Kimirica's up to 20% off. Finish your shopping by indulging in Carolina Herrera fragrance offering up to 15% off plus a gift worth Rs. 2500 on Rs. 6500+. Don't wait, these deals are a beauty lover's dream!

Also Read | 4000X Gains?! 5 Best Cryptos To Buy Now Before They Explode in February 2025.

New and Exclusive

NARS Cosmetics is offering a free gift on orders over Rs. 5000, but keep a lookout for first time unlocks of upto 30% off during flash sales. Dr. Jart+ is giving upto 25% off on their skincare wonders. For a healthy glow, Eucerin offers upto 20% off with an additional buy 2 get 5%, and GHD is offering a flat 20% off on their premium styling tools for that sleek hair look. Dior fragrance lovers can enjoy a free sample on all orders, and Lancome is giving a flat 20% off plus Buy 2 Get 25% off on skincare. Urban Decay is offering up to 30% off, while Obagi gives a flat 15% off on their luxurious skincare range. To top it all, Charlotte Tilbury is giving up to 15% off on the makeup line.

For Kay Beauty lovers, the brand has up to 35% off on bestsellers and you can pick a free product on a purchase of Rs. 1199. Redken brings up to 20% off plus free gifts worth Rs. 970 on orders over Rs. 2499. Ouai is treating you to flat 10% off plus a free gift on all orders, while Guerlain offers a free gift with every purchase. Want more, e.l.f Cosmetics is offering up to 30% off, the TIRTIR range is on 10% off, and L'Oreal Paris is slashing up to 40% off plus a free product on Rs. 899+.

Free Gifts on Order

Bobbi Brown is offering free gifts on purchases of Rs. 2400+, while Pixi Beauty provides a free gift on all orders. Foxtale lets you pick a mini on Rs. 349 and offers a limited edition lip balm on Rs. 549. CeraVe has free gifts on all orders, and BBlunt gives up to 35% off along with a free hair color on Rs. 549. Matrix offers up to 20% off and free gifts on Rs. 599+, while Nykaa Wanderlust provides a free full-size shower gel on Rs. 799+. Gucci is giving a free Gucci mini on purchases above Rs. 6000. Minimalist is providing free gifts on all orders above Rs. 299. Schwarzkopf Professional is offering up to 25% off and a free mini on all orders. Burberry is giving away a free sample on all orders, and a free mini on purchases above Rs. 7000. Too Faced is providing up to 25% off and a free mini on Rs. 2500+. Take advantage of these amazing offers at this Pink Love Sale!

Here is a secret for you: If you are a Nykaa Prive member, then you get early access to the best curations and deals a whole 24 hours early on 6 February from 4 PM onwards!

On Nykaa Play, Enjoy Live Shopping, Blockbuster Giveaways, Exclusive Coupons and More Rewards!

Nykaa Play is Nykaa's live shopping, in-app channel for shoppers to learn, shop & interact REAL-TIME with top industry experts, viral celebrities, and leading beauty creators. Shoppers stand a chance to win BIG REWARDS like FREE Gift Cards, beauty hampers and so much more! This Pink Love Sale, Nykaa Play will have a lineup of A-list influencers who will go LIVE on the Nykaa app for the 'CART EXPOSED!' live stream segment, EVERY DAY from 7 February to 16 February. Don't miss the 'Happy Hours' and top gamezones filled with FREE coupons from cult brands featuring popular game formats like Spin the Wheel, Roll the dice, and Slot Machine, only on Nykaa Play! To explore Nykaa Play, open the Nykaa App & click on the Play button at the bottom of the screen. (Terms and Conditions apply)

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)