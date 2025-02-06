English Premier League leaders Liverpool will be facing Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of their semi-final tie in the Carabao Cup. The Reds currently trail 1-0 after losing the away leg. Arne Slot in his first term in charge of the club has done a remarkable job and going strong in all competitions. Although we are in the business end of the campaign, expect the Dutch manager to opt for a strong side here. Tottenham Hotspur are having a poor run in the league and this game is a golden opportunity for them to secure a shot at a trophy. Liverpool versus Tottenham Hotspur will be streamed on the FanCode app from 1:30 AM IST. Carabao Cup 2024–25: Newcastle United Beat Arsenal and Back in League Cup Final in Bid To End 70-Year Wait for Domestic Trophy.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a notable absentee for Liverpool for this game. Conor Bradley is his likely replacement in the starting lineup. Darwin Nunez will play up top with Dominik Szoboszlai as the playmaker behind him. Mo Salah and Luis Diaz will be deployed on the wings. Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch will form the central midfield partnership.

Tottenham Hotspur have a plethora of injuries to deal with in the build-up to the game. The likes of Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, Wilson Odobert, Guglielmo Vicario, Dominic Solanke, Radu Dragusin, Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison, Timo Werner, Micky van de Ven, and Brennan Johnson are all missing. Heung Min Son and Dejan Kulusevski will have to play key roles in this game. Trent Alexander-Arnold To Miss Liverpool’s Carabao Cup 2024–25 Semifinal Second Leg vs Tottenham Hotspur Due to Injury.

When is Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, Carabao Cup 2024–25 Semifinal Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Liverpool face Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg of the Carabao Cup 2024-25 semifinal on Friday, February 7. The Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at Anfield it will start at 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, Carabao Cup 2024–25 Semifinal Football Match?

Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast available of the Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur match in the EFL Cup 2024-25 in India as the Carabao Cup has no official broadcast partner in the country. Hence fans in India will not be able to watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur match on any TV channel. For the Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur, Carabao Cup 2024–25 Semifinal Football Match?

FanCode is the official broadcast partner of the Carabao Cup 2024-25 in India. Fans can watch the Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur match live streaming online on the FanCode app and website but fans would need to have a match pass worth Rs 29 to do the same. Liverpool at home should find a way to secure a passage to the finals.

