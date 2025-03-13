OP Jindal University

London [UK]/ Sonipat (Haryana) [India], March 13: O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has achieved a historic milestone in the prestigious QS Subject Rankings 2025, reaffirming its position as a global leader in higher education. In a groundbreaking performance, JGU has not only retained its long-standing dominance in Law but has also secured top rankings in five new disciplines, marking a remarkable expansion of its academic excellence and global influence.

1. LAW & LEGAL STUDIES: Ranked #1 University in India for the sixth consecutive year and top 100 in the world.

2. POLITICS & INTERNATIONAL STUDIES: Ranked #1 Private University in India and among the top 201-250 in the world for the first time.

3. SOCIAL SCIENCES & MANAGEMENT: Ranked #3 Private University in India and #274 in the world for the first time.

4. ARTS & HUMANITIES: Ranked #1 Private University in India and #360 in the world for the first time.

5. ECONOMICS & ECONOMETRICS: Ranked #2 Private University in India and among the top 551-700 in the world for the first time.

6. BUSINESS & MANAGEMENT STUDIES: Ranked #6 Private University in India and among the top 451-500 in the world.

The QS Subject Rankings evaluate university performance based on rigorous indicators, including academic reputation, employer reputation, research impact (citations and H-index), and international collaborations. QS analyzed over 5,200 institutions and of this, ranked 1,747 universities across 55 narrow subjects and 5 broad faculty areas.

Reflecting on this extraordinary achievement, Mr. Naveen Jindal, Chancellor of JGU, expressed his immense pride and said, "The recognition of JGU in the QS World University Rankings (By Subject) 2025 across multiple disciplines is a testament to the dedication and excellence of our faculty, students, and staff. It is heartening to see our university being acknowledged for its commitment to academic rigor, research, and global engagement. The continued success of JGLS as India's No. 1 law school for six consecutive years reaffirms our commitment to providing world-class legal education. Furthermore, our ranking as the No. 1 private university in India for Arts & Humanities and Politics & International Studies reflects our expanding influence in shaping the intellectual landscape of the country."

Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of JGU, added, "JGU's consistent success in the QS World University Rankings (By Subject) 2025 reflects our strategic focus on academic innovation, global partnerships, and impactful research. Our continuing success in law and our new entry into the global rankings in Politics, Economics, and Business underscores our expanding influence beyond law and legal studies. This recognition is a clear affirmation of JGU's emergence as a global leader in higher education. We are also fulfilling the vision of being a world-class university which is the mission of the Institute of Eminence policy initiative of the Ministry of Education, Government of India. I would like to thank our Chancellor Mr. Naveen Jindal for his generous philanthropy and the outstanding contributions of the faculty members, students and staff of JGU for this extraordinary milestone achieved in barely 15 years."

For the sixth consecutive year, Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) has been ranked as the #1 Law School in India and top 100 in the world (78th in the world) Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) continues to lead legal education in India and remains a global powerhouse for jurisprudence and legal studies. JGLS offers nine undergraduate and postgraduate programs in law, delivered through a cutting-edge curriculum and global partnerships. In our first-ever ranking in Social Sciences & Management, JGU has been recognized as the #3 private university in India and 274th in the world. This ranking underscores JGU's dynamic and forward-thinking approach to studying social systems, human behavior, and management sciences. JGU has been ranked #1 private university in India and 360th in the world for Arts & Humanities. The recognition reflects JGU's commitment to fostering creativity, critical thinking, and intellectual exploration in literature, philosophy, history, and the arts.

Under the Social Sciences & Management broad faculty area, there are 16 Narrow Subjects that QS ranks. Based on the programmes offered and research output, JGU is eligible to participate in 4 Narrow Subjects

For the first time ever, JGU has been ranked as the #1 private university in India for Politics & International Studies and placed in the 201-250 category in the world. This ranking is a clear recognition of Jindal School of International Affairs (JSIA), Jindal School of Government and Public Policy (JSGP), & Jindal School of Liberal Arts and Humanities (JSLH) as schools that are shaping global policy discourse, governance, and diplomacy. Economics & Econometrics at JGU has been ranked #2 among private universities in India and within the 551-700 category in the world. JSGP and Jindal School of Banking and Finance (JSBF) have established JGU as a leader in economic research, policy analysis, and financial studies. Jindal Global Business School (JGBS) continues to excel in business education, securing #6th position among private business schools in India and being placed in the 451-500 category in the world. Jindal Global Business School (JGBS) continues to excel in business education with a focus on industry-oriented curriculum and global partnerships.

Professor Padmanabha Ramanujam, Dean of Academic Governance at JGU, highlighted the strategic importance of these rankings and said, "Achieving these rankings reinforces JGU's position as a global leader in higher education. Our focus on fostering a multidisciplinary learning environment, strengthening research, and enhancing global partnerships has been instrumental in securing this recognition. This success will further motivate us to drive innovation and excellence in academia."

