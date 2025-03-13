Rangwali Holi, commonly known as Holi, is the vibrant and joyful festival of colours celebrated across India and in many parts of the world with great enthusiasm and fervour. This festival marks the victory of good over evil and the arrival of spring, filling the air with colours, laughter, and music. Holi Rangawali is observed on the full moon day of Phalguna month, which falls in the month of March. This year, Rangwali Holi falls on Friday, March 14, 2025. Happy Choti Holi 2025 Greetings and Holika Dahan HD Images: Celebrate the Festival of Colours With These Holi Wishes, Messages, Quotes, GIFs and Wallpapers.

According to drikpanchang, the Purnima tithi begins at 13:05 pm on March 13 and ends on 14:53 pm on March 14, 2025. Scroll down to know more about Holi Rangawali 2025 date and the significance of Rangwali Holi or Dhulandi in India. Holi 2025: Best Places To Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India.

Holi Rangawali 2025 Date

Holi Rangawali 2025 falls on Friday, March 14, 2025.

Rangwali Holi Significance

Rangwali Holi is the most-awaited religious festival that is the celebrated by Hindus all over the world. Holi is considered as second biggest festival on Hindu calendar after Diwali. Holi is also known as festival of colours. In most regions Holi festival is celebrated for two days. The first day is known as Jalanewali Holi, Chhoti Holi and Holika Dahan, the day when Holi bonfire is lit.

Holika Dahan is referred to Kama Dahanam in South India. The second day is known as Rangwali Holi, the day when people play with coloured powder and coloured water. Rangwali Holi which is main Holi day, whch is also known as Dhulandi or Dhulendi.

Several places related to life of Lord Krishna, which are known as Braj regions, mark the festival of Holi in a grand manner every year. Holi rituals in Braj regions - Mathura, Vrindavan, Gowardhan, Gokul, Nandagaon and Barsana - are the most famous ones, drawing tourists every year. The Lathmar Holi - the traditional Holi festivity in Barsana is world famous.

