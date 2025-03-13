Gujarat Giants batswoman Bharti Fulmali became the talk of the town when she struck a magnificent 61-run knock of just 25 deliveries in the ongoing Women's Premier League 2025 season. Fulmali was very close to garnering a thrilling winning against the WPL 2023 champions Mumbai Indians when she played that destructive innings with a dangerous strike rate of 244, comprising eight 4s, four 6s, and rest from running between wickets. She took the score really close, encouraging hopes in her side, but had to depart in the 17th over, when GG-W had a total of 142 runs on board. Bharti Fulmali Opens Up On Her Whirlwind Knock During GG-W vs MI-W WPL 2025 Thriller (Watch Video).

Mumbai Indians won that game, but Bharti Fulmali was surely the most praised. This wasn't the first season for Bharti Fulmali in the Gujarat Giants shirt, she got chance in three games last season and five already in this season. An aggressive batter as her strike rate says, the 61-run knock against MI-W was her first ever fifty in the Women's Premier League. She has also represented the India women's national cricket team in T20Is. DC-W vs GG-W WPL 2024 Innings Update: Bharti Fulmali's Gritty Knock Helps Gujarat Giants Reach 126/9 As Delhi Capitals Shine With Ball.

Quick Facts About Gujarat Giants Batter Bharti Fulmali

Bharti Fulmali was born on October 11, 1994, in Amravati, Maharashtra.

Bharti Fulmali made her T20I debut for India women's national cricket team on March 07, 2019, against England.

To date, she has only played in two T20Is, with the last one also being against England, on March 09, 2019.

Bharti Fulmali has played both her international T20Is for India in Guwahati.

Bharti Fulmali's first game in WPL was on March 9, 2024, against Mumbai Indians.

Bharti Fulmali played three matches in her first WPL in 2024, scoring 64 runs.

Bharti Fulmali's first half-century in WPL came against Mumbai Indians on March 10, 2025.

Bharti Fulmali has already scored over 100 runs in WPL 2025, despite being a lower-middle order batswoman, getting to bat in just three innings. She also stayed not-out in two of them and is all set to play in the WPL 2025 play-offs next.

