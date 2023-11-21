NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 21: In a groundbreaking initiative, Oakridge International School Bachupally proudly hosted its inaugural Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Summit, a pivotal event that convened 60 delegates from the broader school community. This landmark gathering facilitated meaningful dialogue and collaboration towards achieving the United Nations' 17 ambitious SDGs, aiming for a more sustainable and equitable future.

The SDG Summit provided a unique platform for students to delve into the goals, fostering the development of skills and knowledge necessary to positively impact their communities.

Baljeet Oberoi, Principal of Oakridge International School Bachupally, emphasised the significance of the event, stating, "Today's SDG Summit is not just a platform for collaboration and concrete actions but also a forum to discuss and contribute to a more equitable, sustainable, and harmonious global community. This summit catalyses discussions, workshops, and exhibitions, allowing participants to exchange knowledge, experiences, and best practices."

Initiated by Ishanka and Shashank, DP1 students at Oakridge International School Bachupally, the summit drew inspiration from their participation in the NAE-UNICEF Summit 2023 in New York. Ishanka shared, "After attending the NAE-UNICEF Summit 2023, we were inspired to share our remarkable learning experiences within our school community. This inspiration fueled our efforts to organise a smaller version of the summit. As the SDG Summit 2023 concludes, it is truly surreal to reflect on the months of meticulous planning that brought it to a huge success."

Dr. Leslie Williams, Senior Programme Lead at Nord Anglia Education, remotely addressed the delegates from Abu Dhabi. Oakridge International School Bachupally was the first Nord Anglia institution to replicate the UNICEF summit, a significant milestone in global awareness and education.

Fiona, CAS Coordinator at Oakridge Bachupally, expressed, "From a casual expression of awe about an SDG conference on our podcast to realising a transformative summit, this journey embodies our commitment to a hopeful vision for our nation and the world. The summit, a hub of inspiration, aspires to address global challenges through sustainable solutions, drawing together a diverse assembly of 60 delegates from both internal and external spheres, marking a pivotal moment in pursuing a sustainable future."

Shashank, DP1 student and UNICEF Ambassador at Oakridge International School Bachupally added, "When Ishanka and I first thought of spreading our learning experiences through our school community after the NAE-UNICEF Summit 2023, our initial plan to host a smaller conference with solutions towards the SDGs turned into the mini-version of our summit, which we now call the first edition of the SDG Summit 2023."

Oakridge International School, Bachupally, a part of Nord Anglia Education, is a leading premium school with a global network of 85 international schools across 32 countries. Recently ranked among the top 3 international schools in Hyderabad and Number 1 in the northwest zone in the Times School Rankings 2021, Oakridge Bachupally continues to provide an excellent teaching and learning experience. To explore the various programs offered.

