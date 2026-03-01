Washington, March 1: Three US Service members have been killed and five others seriously wounded in what the Pentagon described as ongoing "major combat operations" under Operation 'Epic Fury', US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Sunday. In an update issued at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time, US Central Command confirmed that "three US Service members have been killed in action and five are seriously wounded as part of Operation Epic Fury."

"Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions -- and are in the process of being returned to duty. Major combat operations continue, and our response effort is ongoing," the statement added. The US Central Command said the situation remains fluid. "Out of respect for the families, we will withhold additional information, including the identities of our fallen warriors, until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified," it added. US Says B-2 Stealth Bombers Hit Iran’s Missile Sites, Check Its Converted Price in Indian Rupees.

The announcement marks the first confirmed US fatalities since the launch of Operation Epic Fury, which American officials have described as a campaign targeting elements of Iran's security and military infrastructure. Separately, CENTCOM dismissed claims by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps that it had struck a US aircraft carrier in the region. CENTCOM said Iran's IRGC claims to have struck USS Abraham Lincoln with ballistic missiles is a "LIE".

It added: "The Lincoln was not hit. The missiles launched didn't even come close. The Lincoln continues to launch aircraft in support of CENTCOM's relentless campaign to defend the American people by eliminating threats from the Iranian regime." The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln remains deployed in support of US operations, according to the statement. CENTCOM did not provide further operational details, citing the evolving nature of the conflict. ‘Can You Get Us Home?’: England Cricketer Jonny Bairstow, Trapped Dubai, Issues Urgent Plea to UK PM Keir Starmer Amid Iran Missile Attacks.

The casualty figures are likely to intensify scrutiny in Washington, where lawmakers have been seeking clarity on the scope, duration and objectives of the campaign. Defence officials have so far framed the operation as necessary to counter threats posed by Iran's military and affiliated forces. Operation Epic Fury began earlier this week, with US and allied forces striking a range of targets. Officials have described it as a sustained effort rather than a single set of airstrikes. Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several of the country's top leaders have been killed in the US airstrikes.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2026 11:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).