Washington, March 1: President Donald Trump said US forces have destroyed and sunk nine Iranian naval ships and struck key military facilities, escalating what appears to be a widening confrontation with Tehran. “I have just been informed that we have destroyed and sunk 9 Iranian Naval Ships, some of them relatively large and important,” Trump wrote. “We are going after the rest — They will soon be floating at the bottom of the sea, also!” He added, “In a different attack, we largely destroyed their Naval Headquarters. Other than that, their Navy is doing very well!”

US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed major air operations overnight. “Last night, U.S. B-2 stealth bombers, armed with 2,000 lb. bombs, struck Iran’s hardened ballistic missile facilities,” it said. “No nation should ever doubt America's resolve.” CENTCOM also reported that an Iranian Jamaran-class corvette was hit at the start of what it described as Operation Epic Fury. “An Iranian Jamaran-class corvette was struck by U.S. forces during the start of Operation Epic Fury,” the command said. “The ship is currently sinking to the bottom of the Gulf of Oman at a Chah Bahar pier.” Iran-Israel Conflict: 3 US Service Members Killed, 5 Seriously Wounded in 'Operation Epic Fury' Against Tehran.

It cited Trump’s earlier warning to Iranian forces, saying members of Iran’s armed forces, the IRGC and police, “must lay down your weapons.” It added: “Abandon ship.” The military command rejected Tehran’s claim that its response had targeted only US military assets. “During a UN Security Council meeting yesterday, the Iranian Ambassador to the U.N. stated their response has been directed solely and exclusively at the bases and assets of the United States. LIE.”

CENTCOM alleged that Iran was “actively targeting civilians” and had attacked more than a dozen locations. These included Dubai International Airport, Kuwait International Airport, Zayed International Airport in Dubai, Erbil International Airport in Iraq, the Fairmont Palm Hotel in Dubai, the Burj Al Arab Hotel in Dubai, the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Bahrain, the Port of Dubai, the Haifa Oil Refinery, residential areas in Beit Shemesh and Tel Aviv in Israel, the residential area of Era Views Towers in Bahrain, and residential areas in Qatar. Israel Ups the Ante Against Iran, Calls Up 1,00,000 Reserve Soldiers Amid ‘Operation Lion’s Roar’: Report.

The developments mark one of the most direct military exchanges between Washington and Tehran in years. The reported use of B-2 stealth bombers armed with heavy munitions underscores the scale of the strikes. The Gulf of Oman, where the Jamaran-class vessel was reported to be sinking, lies along a critical maritime corridor for global energy supplies. Any sustained naval engagement in the region could have implications for shipping and oil markets, particularly for Asian economies dependent on Gulf crude. Tensions between the United States and Iran have flared repeatedly over Iran’s ballistic missile programme and its regional activities. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has been at the centre of previous confrontations in the Gulf.

