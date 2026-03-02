Washington DC [US], March 2 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) spoke with the leaders of Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates as the US and Israel continued their strikes across Iran, the White House said.

Iran has also targeted the US facilities in Bahrain, the UAE and other neighbouring Gulf nations in its retaliatory action.

Also Read | Stock Market Prediction for Today: How Share Markets Across the World Will React to the Iran-Israel War.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also said that Trump was briefed on a shooting incident in Austin, Texas. At least two people were killed and 14 others wounded in a mass shooting at a popular bar in Austin, authorities said Sunday, CBS News reported. The gunman was also killed.

Sharing a post on X, White House Press Secretary wrote, "Today, President Trump has spoken with the leaders of Israel, Bahrain, and the UAE. The President has also been briefed on the shooting in Austin, Texas."

Also Read | Middle East Crisis: PM Narendra Modi Chairs CCS Meet in Delhi After US-Israel Airstrikes on Iran Escalate Conflict.

https://x.com/PressSec/status/2028181585019670771

This comes amid heightened tensions in West Asia following joint missile strikes titled Operation Roaring Lion/Operation Epic Fury by Israel and the United States on Iran.

Explosions were reported in Tehran and other major cities, with US President Donald Trump and Iranian state media claiming that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes, alongside his daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence has announced that the air force and air defence forces have successfully intercepted a significant number of aerial threats following a large-scale Iranian attack that commenced on February 28

In a statement shared on X, and subsequently reposted by the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the Ministry confirmed that the military has "so far dealt with 165 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles and 541 Iranian drones since the start of the Iranian attack."

https://x.com/IndembAbuDhabi/status/2028127018886590524

Earlier, US President Trump announced the death of Khamenei on Truth Social, calling it "justice for the people of Iran" and stating that "pinpoint bombing will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or, as long as necessary to achieve our objective of PEACE." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)