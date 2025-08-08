NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 8: Oakridge International School's Grade 10 students have once again achieved exceptional IB MYP scores, outperforming the global averages for the 8th consecutive year. In this outstanding performance, Tanvi Srinivasan and Myra Kulkarni topped the results with outstanding scores of 55 out of 56. Six students followed with equally impressive scores of 54 out of 56, while a total of eighteen students scored 50 & above.

55 - Tanvi, Myra

54 - Aryan, Rishita, Priyanka, Akshat, Nia, Aarya

53 - Raina, Panache, Samyuktha

52 - Kenneth, Sresht, Vedant S

51 - Iniya, Mythri

50 - Tejasvi, Avnish

Key Highlights

* World average: 37.71 | Oakridge average: 45.4* 22.2% students scored 50+ points* 46% students scored 40-49 points* 28% achieved Grade 7 in Personal Project

"We are immensely proud of our MYP 5 students and their dedication to learning," said Kavitha Sukhani, Principal of Oakridge International School, Bengaluru. "These results reflect not only their academic capabilities but also their growth as inquiring, knowledgeable, and caring global citizens. The MYP has provided them with a strong foundation as they prepare to embark on the IB Diploma Programme."

"Beyond academic content, our students have developed crucial Approaches to Learning (ATL) skills including communication, social, self-management, research, and thinking skills which enabled them to effectively apply their knowledge and excel in the eAssessments," added Nishtha Srivastava, Head of Secondary.

Career Counselling begins as early as grade 8 in school to shape the aspirations of learners and guide them to top QS ranked universities and Ivy league colleges of their choice.

As a Nord Anglia Education school, collaborations with renowned institutions like MIT and UNICEF further enrich students' learning experiences, providing them with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in the ever-changing world. Cutting-edge labs and facilities along with various STEAM clubs such as Coding and Robotics also support the IB learner journey in MYP.

Preparing for the Future

"My Personal Project - creating a virtual reality 360-degree video displaying the development and stages of Alzheimer's disease - challenged me to research independently and manage my time effectively. I feel confident and excited about starting the Diploma Programme because the MYP has given me the skills to tackle complex problems and express my ideas clearly," said Tanvi.

Vedant, who created an AI model displayed on a web-based interface to assist MUN and debate participants with verified, accurate sources, echoed the same sentiment.

As an IB continuum school offering the Primary Years Programme (PYP), Middle Years Programme (MYP), and Diploma Programme (DP), Oakridge provides students with a seamless educational journey. The MYP 5 graduates have transitioned into the rigorous IB Diploma Programme, equipped with the skills, knowledge, and international mindedness that characterise IB learners.

IB Middle Years Programme

The IB Middle Years Programme is designed for students aged 11-16 and provides a framework of academic challenge that encourages students to embrace and understand the connections between traditional subjects and the real world. The programme empowers students to inquire into a wide range of issues and ideas of significance locally, nationally, and globally.

As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

Our Nord Anglia global family includes 80+ day and boarding schools in 33 countries, teaching over 90,000 students from ages 3 to 18.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, visit www.oakridge.in/bengaluru.

For enquiries, write to mac.blr@oakridge.in.

