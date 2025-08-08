New Delhi, August 8: WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new feature that could let Android users to add verified Instagram profile links to their accounts. The upcoming feature is said to be part of a future update. While the feature is said to be under development, it follows earlier reports that the Meta-owned platform may also allow users to import profile photos from Instagram or Facebook directly.

Reports suggest that WhatsApp beta for Android 2.25.22.27, the messaging platform, is said to be working to add support for verified Instagram links. Though WhatsApp has not officially confirmed these features yet, it reportedly points to an effort to integrate more Meta services for users to create a connected digital identity. As per a report of WABetaInfo, Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly developing a feature that will let users to include verified Instagram profile links on their accounts and the update is expected to roll out in the future.

Meta-owned WhatsApp is said to be exploring a new feature that would allow users to add a verified Instagram profile link using Meta's Accounts Centre. As per reports, the upcoming verification feature is meant to avoid misuse. Only Instagram accounts that have been confirmed and verified through the Accounts Centre will be allowed to display a verified label on WhatsApp profiles. The verification process will help to confirm that the linked Instagram account belongs to the user and further adding trust and authenticity for anyone who views the profile link on WhatsApp.

Meta’s Accounts Centre lets users to manage their linked profiles across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp in one place. It offers control over connected accounts for allowing users to link and manage multiple profiles from one place. Users can also adjust settings and access features across apps, including single sign-on and avatar customisation. By confirming account ownership, the verification process is expected to lower the chances of impersonation, prevent misleading details, and reduce the number of fake accounts pretending to be someone else.

