New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The second day of the Odisha delegation in Singapore, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain was marked by engagements to explore Singapore's globally renowned infrastructure and establishment of strategic partnerships for Odisha's ongoing industrial transformation.

The focus was on key sectors of industrial growth and skill development, as per an Odisha government statement.

Also Read | Manipur Government Extends Suspension of Mobile Internet, Data Services for 2 More Days in 7 Districts.

The day's agenda began with a detailed tour of the Surbana Jurong Petrochemicals Complex, where the delegation saw the infrastructure that has made Surbana Jurong a global leader in petrochemical processing.

This visit is particularly significant as Odisha, positioned on India's eastern seaboard, is fast emerging as a key investment destination in the Bay of Bengal region for petrochemicals and chemicals.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: All Set for MahaYuti vs MVA Contest As High-Octane Campaigning for Vidhan Sabha Polls Ends.

By leveraging insights from Singapore's petrochemicals ecosystem, Odisha aims to further enhance its own Petroleum, Chemicals, and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR) at Paradip, the statement said..

Following their visit to Jurong on Monday, the delegation attended the first G2G meeting with Gan Kim Yong, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade and Commerce, Singapore.

During the meeting, Chief Minister apprised the Singapore Deputy Prime Minister about the rich maritime history of Odisha and 'Boita Bandana', a traditional Odia maritime and naval festival.

The Chief Minister extended an invitation to Singaporean companies through the Deputy Prime Minister's Office to explore opportunities in Odisha, and assured him a smooth and supportive investment experience.

The delegation also invited the Deputy Prime Minister to visit to Odisha for the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025.

The delegation also met Sim Ann, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore.

The Chief Minister expressed the need for more partnership in the field of "Urban Mobility", "Green Shipping Corridor and Chemicals and Petrochemicals Complex" between Odisha and Singapore.

The delegation also invited the Minister of Foreign Affairs to participate in the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 and for Singapore to participate as a country of focus during the conclave.

Majhi said, "As the Chief Minister of Odisha, witnessing the world-class infrastructure at the Jurong Petrochemicals Complex is truly inspiring. Odisha, strategically located on India's eastern seaboard, is rapidly emerging as a premier investment destination in the Bay of Bengal region, especially in petrochemicals. The developments at Paradip and other port-based hubs are key drivers for this growth."

The day ended with a formal discussion with the travelling business delegation from Odisha regarding business-to-business partnerships between Singaporean and Odia firms.

This visit marks a crucial step in Odisha's strategic outreach efforts ahead of the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, scheduled for January.

The next two days will be pivotal as the Chief Minister engages in one-on-one meetings with investors and industry associations to discuss potential collaborations.

The delegation will also be meeting the Odia diaspora in Singapore to seek their inputs and support to take Odisha to the next level. These engagements are expected to further boost Odisha's reputation as a premier investment hub in India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)