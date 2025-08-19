PRNewswire

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], August 19: After a record-breaking edition last year that witnessed a 29% growth in attendees, Oil & Gas Asia (OGA) returns for its 21st show and will power up a sold-out business floor, hosting a large community of global industry professionals converging at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from Sept 2 to 4.

* 2,000 Brands, 8 International Pavilions

* 2-4 Sept 2025

As Southeast Asia's premier platform for oil, gas, energy, and petrochemicals, OGA continues to drive business growth, facilitate high-value partnerships, and provide critical market intelligence on the trends and technologies influencing industry demand.

This sustained industry demand reinforces OGA's position as the region's definitive meeting point for the ecosystem - where influential leaders and innovators from across the globe converge to exchange fresh perspectives, forge strategic investments, and shape the next chapter of Southeast Asia's energy future.

Organised by Informa Markets Malaysia, OGA will welcome 2,000 local and international brands and companies in seven halls, spanning 20,000 sqm under the theme "Powering Progress, Shaping Tomorrow".

The show opens amid a surge of commitments to accelerate Southeast Asia's energy ecosystem in an inclusive and sustainable way, as Malaysia assumes the Chair of ASEAN this year. Key initiatives on the agenda include fast-tracking the ASEAN Power Grid, expanding renewable energy adoption, and implementing a new regional energy cooperation action plan for the next five years.

ASEAN, a rising global economic powerhouse, is on track to contribute 25% of the world's energy demand growth. The region's offshore gas market alone is forecast to reach US$100 billion, driven by US$30 billion in investments from 2024 to 2025, with Malaysia and Indonesia spearheading this expansion.

Against this backdrop, OGA 2025 will present a dynamic trade exhibition featuring eight international pavilions, the SPEAK OGA knowledge exchange platform, the newly launched OGA Event Ambassadors initiative, and a series of high-impact partner programmes - bringing together the region's energy community, from policy-makers and industry leaders to SMEs, innovators, and future talent.

Sponsors and exhibitors include EPIC Berhad, Steel Hawk Berhad, Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC), Ingersoll Rand, Deep Manufacturing, Zecchin, Airscope Industries, Honeywell International, Ebara Elliot Energy, Sedia Teguh, Hidrokinetik Group, Tuah Energy, Helms Geomarine, Rembe and SJP Sealing Technology.

A cluster of local OGSE companies will come under one umbrella at the MOGSC Pavilion organised by the Malaysian Oil, Gas and Energy Services Council (MOGSC) to showcase local technology and innovation capabilities to the world and to nurture international collaborations.

OGA Event Ambassadors will leverage the OGA platform including online presence, to demonstrate industry leadership and brands they represent. Drawn from diverse backgrounds, the ambassadors will engage attendees on a deeper level to share their professional experience and expertise.

To date, prominent personalities from digital solutions and services provider, Malaysian Oil, Gas & Energy Engineering Council (MOGEC), Malaysian Oil, Gas and Energy Services Council (MOGSC) and EDMS Consultants Sdn Bhd, have been tapped as event ambassadors.

Back to energise minds is SPEAK OGA, one of the show's most engaging knowledge-sharing platforms. Over the past three years, thousands have gathered at these free-to-attend sessions on the exhibition floor to gain candid, practical insights on current industry priorities - from best practices and operational efficiency to transformation drivers, digitalisation, Industry 4.0, and talent development.

SPEAK OGA this year also highlights Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) through programmes led by Malaysian Women in Energy (MyWiE), TalentCorp, and Project Girls4Girls (G4G). MyWiE, in collaboration with G4G, will host a panel discussion titled "Beyond the Energy Bubble: Inclusive Leadership Across Industries," aimed at encouraging proactive engagement in D&I initiatives. Additionally, TalentCorp is partnering with G4G to organise a three-day mentorship programme designed to empower young women, helping them build the confidence to pursue careers in a male-dominated sector and cultivate the leaders of tomorrow.

To further support the development of young talent, OGA and Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS (UTP) are co-organising a Paper Competition. The final evaluation will provide outstanding students the opportunity to showcase their research projects to industry representatives during OGA. This initiative aims to strengthen relationships between academia and industry while fostering the growth of innovative ideas from educational institutions.

OGA is the flagship event under the Informa Markets Energy Series that includes ENERtec Asia in Kuala Lumpur, International Energy Week (IEW) in Sarawak and East Coast Energy (ECE) in Terengganu. Informa Energy Series is designed to shape the ecosystem for a sustainable energy future.

"Our fundamental goal is to partner with the entire energy industry to facilitate continued business growth and impact. We are excited to play a role in advancing the industry. OGA can only grow in importance to bring together the solutions and ideas that will help shape tomorrow. The response this year is a clear signal that the industry is eager to participate in transformation and highlights the choice of OGA as an enabler of the change," said Informa Markets Malaysia Chairman Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Mamat.

Further information on opportunities at OGA 2025 and visitor registration can be found on https://www.oilandgas-asia.com.

For more on OGA 2025, visit us at www.oilandgas-asia.com.

Established in 1987, Oil & Gas Asia (OGA) is Southeast Asia's most impactful energy platform, driving progress across the Oil, Gas, Energy, and Petrochemicals value chain. Recognised for catalysing innovation, strategic partnerships, and industry-shaping conversations, OGA welcomes over 2,000 participating companies and 30,000 trade visitors, each edition. The event serves as a dynamic hub for high-level networking, technology showcases, knowledge exchange, accelerating regional collaboration and advancing the future of energy. OGA strives to play a pivotal role in powering the region's transition towards a more secure and sustainable energy landscape.

OGA is proudly part of the Informa Markets Energy Series-- a regional portfolio of industry-defining events, including ENERtec Asia, International Energy Week (IEW) Sarawak and East Coast Energy (ECE) Terengganu. This dynamic series unites global leaders from across the energy spectrum, from renewables to oil and gas, championing progress, innovation, and collaboration to shape the future of energy.

Informa Markets (www.informamarkets.com) creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibition organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year.

