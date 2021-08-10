Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Founded in 2014, Olymp Trade continues to strive to be the leading international online broker and build a community of successful traders.

It has been in the market of online trading for over 6 years and earned the trust of millions of traders worldwide. Olymp Trade is committed to providing transparent, reliable service, and paying close attention to client requests.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update: No Rainfall Likely to Occur for One Week, Says IMD.

On evaluating suggestions and feedback from the client, Olymp Trade witnessed a demand for simple, straightforward, and new trading mechanics. Traders desired to experience a wide range of financial instruments offered under genuinely user-oriented terms. Respecting the recommendations of the users, the trading app introduced the Stock Price Trade service.

Stock Price Trades offers traders a choice of more than 60 stocks to trade which includes internationally famous corporate giants as well as public companies that represent very specific market sectors.

Also Read | Tesla Aims To Sell 20 Million Electric Vehicles per Year by 2030.

The newly announced service eliminated minimum trade amounts, and instead, replaced it with SPT unit price equals the underlying stock's price. The stock price range is very wide and allows any trader to find an SPT that matches their price targets.

There are no commissions charged for opening trades. Instead, traders have a Sale Success Fee they pay if only an SPT position is closed with a profit. Therefore, the financial side of the new mechanic is also designed in favor of traders.

Overall, Stock Price Trades is a truly user-oriented trade mechanic. It offers favorable conditions and is easy to use. It may be a primary trade mechanic for those who want to invest long-term in a relaxed manner. At the same time, it may very well complement other mechanics offered by Olymp Trade and serve as a diversification element.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)