New Delhi, Aug 10: It was a clear Tuesday morning in Delhi as it witnessed a break from monsoon showers according to the India Meteorological Department and the IMD predicts it could last for a week.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius. Strong surface winds during daytime for the next two days is forecast for the national capital.

"From August 10, the monsoon trough is likely to move north to the Himalayan foothills. During this period, parts of northwest and central India will mostly remain dry till the trough again starts moving towards the south.

"Good rainfall spells may occur once the monsoon recedes, covering for the first half," said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD's regional weather forecasting centre.

In the absence of rainfall, the temperatures are likely to remain at an average of 35 degrees Celsius till August 14.

For the last couple of days there have been cloudy sky and light rain before Monday, now with rising temperature people of Delhi may face high humidity.

Delhi receives most of its monsoon rain in August, showers in the second half may be able to cover for the entire month. The city usually gets 247mm rain in August.

