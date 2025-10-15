PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15: Om Power Transmission Limited (Om Power, "The Company") a power transmission infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction ("EPC") company engaged in executing high-voltage ("HV") and extra-high voltage ("EHV") transmission lines, substations, and underground cabling projects, and providing comprehensive operation and maintenance ("O&M") services, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with SEBI in preparation for its Initial Public Offering ("IPO").

The IPO will comprise up to 1,00,00,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each, consisting of a Fresh Issue of up to 90,00,000 Equity Shares and an Offer for Sale of up to 10,00,000 Equity Shares.

The company's objective is to fund capital expenditure requirements towards the purchase of machinery and equipment, pre-payment or repayment, in part or in full, of certain outstanding borrowings, funding long-term working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.

For the financial year ended 31st March 2025, the company reported Revenue of ₹ 27,943.51 Lakhs and EBITDA of ₹ 3,565.60 Lakhs & PAT of ₹ 2,208.48 Lakhs.

About Om Power Transmission Limited:

Om Power Transmission Limited is a power transmission infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company, executing HV and EHV transmission lines, substations, and underground cabling projects on a turnkey basis, covering design, engineering, supply, erection, installation, testing, commissioning, and comprehensive O&M services. Since its incorporation in 2011 in Gujarat, it has developed EPC capabilities for transmission lines ranging from 11 kV to 400 kV and substations up to 220 kV.

The company's business operations are divided into four verticals: transmission line EPC projects, substation EPC projects, underground cable projects, and O&M services. Transmission line EPC projects involve design, procurement, erection, and commissioning of transmission lines, while substation EPC projects cover conventional and renewable energy evacuation substations, including AIS and GIS systems along with SCADA monitoring system. Underground cable projects focus on laying and commissioning HV and EHV cables where overhead lines are not feasible, and O&M services provide long-term operation, preventive and daily, routine, and periodical condition-based maintenance, and round-the-clock monitoring of substations and transmission lines.

The company has commissioned over 1,000 circuit kilometres (CKM) of transmission lines and 11 substations, with more than 450 CKM of lines and 4 substations completed in the last three fiscals. Its unexecuted order book comprised 56 projects valued at ₹77,619.35 lakhs, including 50 EPC and 6 O&M contracts, and it was operating and maintaining 134 substations as on August 31, 2025. The company's client base includes state utilities such as GETCO and other electricity boards, renewable energy developers and solar park operators, industrial and corporate clients, transportation and infrastructure projects such as the Bullet Train project, and long-term O&M service clients across both public and private sectors.

