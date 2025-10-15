Mumbai, October 15: Veteran actor Vipin Sharma, who will be seen steps into one the shoes of ‘Pradhan Mantri’ in Maharani 4, said that he feels nervous show creator Subhash Kapoor and actress Huma Qureshi have already built “such solid and compelling world.” Talking about the response of the trailer of ‘Maharani 4’, Vipin said in a statement: “Maharani 4’s first promo is creating a huge buzz, and I’m both nervous and excited. Nervous because Subhash Kapoor and Huma Qureshi have already built such a solid and compelling world with Maharani, and I truly hope I can contribute meaningfully to it.”

The trailer of Maharani 4 showcases Vipin’s Prime Minister and Rani Bharti played by Huma, locked in a tense political showdown. Their exchange, full of strategy and challenge, underscores the power dynamics. SonyLIV Unveils 2025 Slate: Huma Qureshi Back in ‘Maharani 4’, Raveena Tandon Leads Political Drama ‘Dynasty’ (Watch Video).

The actor, who has worked in films such as Dhadak 2, Paan Singh Tomar, and Gangs of Wasseypur, said he’s excited because this role has “pushed me out of my comfort zone; it’s unlike anything I’ve done before. My character carries a quiet power and unpredictability, and exploring that has been both thrilling and challenging.”

“Maharani 4 is premiering on November 7 on SonyLIV. Last week, Huma, who is all set to reprise her role as Rani Bharti in ‘Maharani 4,’ described her character as her boldest and most intense yet, giving a glimpse of the fierce performance. Is Huma Qureshi Engaged to Rumoured Boyfriend Rachit Singh? Engagement Buzz Heats Up After TIFF Debut – Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

The actress captioned the post, “The lioness returns to defend her home! Rani gears up for her biggest battle yet. #Maharani4 streaming from 7th Nov only on Sony LIV #MaharaniOnSonyLIV.” She shared that Rani Bharti’s journey has always been about defying the odds, but this season, her ambition hits a whole new level.

“From homemaker to CM, she shook Bihar’s political ground. Now, she enters the nation’s toughest battlefield. Maharani 4 isn’t just the next chapter; it’s her boldest leap yet. The stakes are national, the power games more brutal, and every move could make or break her. It’s the most daring, intense, and unfiltered version of Rani we’ve ever seen.”

