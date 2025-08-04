PRNewswire

Singapore, August 4:People Intelligence Singapore Pte. Ltd. ("Omni HR") today announced the acquisition of MajuHR, a Singapore-based HR software company, for an undisclosed amount. This marks Omni's first acquisition and a strategic step toward consolidating Asia's fragmented HR technology landscape.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, August 04, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Bodoland Lottery Live Winning Numbers.

Strong growth drives expansion

Singapore-based Omni HR provides cloud-based HR and payroll solutions across 15+ Asian markets, offering automated workflows alongside local compliance capabilities. The company's $7.4 million funding round in 2024 and rapid customer growth set the stage for its first acquisition.

Also Read | Shibu Soren Dies: Former Jharkhand CM and JMM Founder Passes Away at 81 in Delhi's Sri Ganga Ram Hospital, Confirms His Son Hemant Soren.

MajuHR is a pioneer in omnichannel-native HR software in Southeast Asia, letting employees request time off or check their payslips through a simple WhatsApp message--the way many Asian teams already communicate. By integrating MajuHR's chat-native DNA with Omni HR's multi-country capabilities, the combined platform will deliver more intuitive HR experiences tailored to how modern Asian teams operate.

Market demands modern solutions

The deal reflects growing demand in Asia's $6.4 billion HR software market for platforms that actually understand how business gets done in the region, combining sophisticated automation with regional compliance expertise--capabilities that many local providers have been slow to develop.

"At Omni HR, our focus has always been on bringing automation and flexible workflows to modern teams operating across borders in Asia. The acquisition of MajuHR allows us to deepen our product capabilities and broaden our client portfolio," said Brian Ip, Founder & CEO of Omni HR.

"Omni's track record in multi-country employee management across Asia is second to none. We're thrilled to bring our chat-native DNA under the Omni banner and collectively unlock a more seamless, data-rich experience for HR and Finance leaders across the region," said Roshan Ravishankar, Co-founder of MajuHR.

MajuHR's customer base will transition to Omni HR's platform, adding to the company's growing portfolio of modern, tech-forward businesses across the region.

The acquisition positions Omni HR as a key player among emerging Asian HR technology companies that are developing platforms competitive with global software providers while maintaining deep local market knowledge.

Looking ahead, Omni HR plans to continue investing in deeper localisation. The company is also exploring additional partnerships and product extensions to better serve growing mid-market and enterprise clients across Asia. With the acquisition of MajuHR, Omni lays the groundwork for future expansion via both product development and strategic M&A.

About Omni HR: Founded in 2021, Omni HR provides cloud-based HR and payroll software for companies scaling across Asia. The Singapore-based company offers automated workflows, multi-country payroll processing, performance management, and employee onboarding across all major Asian markets. Backed by leading investors including Picus Capital and Alpha JWC Ventures, Omni HR has raised $9.8 million in funding to-date. For more information, visit www.omnihr.co.

About MajuHR: MajuHR is a Singapore-based, omnichannel chat-native HR platform used by thousands across Southeast Asia to manage full-suite HR through consumer chat apps. Founded by Charlie Angriawan and Roshan Ravishankar, with founding team members Dipansh Bhatt and Madhusudan Murali.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)