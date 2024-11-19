PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19: On Door Concepts Limited, an omni-channel grocery retail, and an E-commerce platform for groceries and home essentials, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY25.

Also Read | Angelina Jolie Accused of 'Harassment' and 'Witchcraft' in New Lawsuit Filed by LA Woman, Demands Restraining Order.

Key Financial Highlights

Key Operational Highlights

Also Read | Meta To Appeal CCI's Antitrust Order Related to WhatsApp's 2021 Privacy Policy Update.

Strengthening Market Presence

* Expansion of Retail Network: Headquartered in Madhya Pradesh, operates 60+ stores (company-owned and franchised) across major urban centers in the state, with ongoing plans for expansion into emerging markets.

* Enhanced Digital Platform: The company has invested in its E-commerce and mobile app infrastructure to cater to the growing demand for online grocery shopping, enhancing user experience and accessibility.

Launch of Private Label Products

* Focus on Quality and Affordability: On Door has introduced several products such as staples, snacks, and home care under private label of "On Door", along with other brands providing high quality products at competitive pricing.

Commenting on the performance, Narendra Singh Bapna, Managing Director of On Door Concepts Limited said, "Our H1 FY25 performance demonstrates our unwavering commitment to providing value to our customers and strategically expanding our presence in key markets. This half-year's growth underscores the effectiveness of our FOCO model, strong supply chain, and ability to deliver essential products at accessible prices.

We are pleased to report strong progress in H1 FY25, highlighted by our revenue to Rs12,133.65 lakhs, an 89.06% rise in EBITDA to Rs502.65 lakhs, and a remarkable 355.09% growth in Net Profit to Rs306.87 lakhs. Also, our EPS increased significantly to Rs5.43 from Rs1.62, reflecting a YoY growth of 235.19%.

With India's retail sector on a growth trajectory, On Door is well-positioned to benefit from the rising demand for organized grocery retail in smaller cities and semi-urban areas. We will continue to strengthen our omni-channel strategy, enhance our E-commerce platform, and deepen our partnerships to bring high-quality, affordable groceries to more communities.

The introduction of our private label brands has been a major milestone, allowing us to offer unique products that resonate with our customers while also strengthening our margins. As we continue to expand and innovate, we remain focused on delivering value to our customers."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)