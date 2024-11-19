A Los Angeles resident has filed a peculiar lawsuit against Angelina Jolie, alleging a series of disturbing actions, including witchcraft and hypnotic threats. The plaintiff claims to have been subjected to relentless harassment, purportedly orchestrated by Jolie, which has extended to fantastical threats of murder. The woman alleges that Jolie has been stalking her residences since 2010. The lawsuit seeks a restraining order and financial compensation for legal fees. Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s Son Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt Mistaken for Sister Shiloh Jolie at the 15th Governors Awards (Watch Video).

Angelina Jolie Accused of Witchcraft

The Maleficent actress, who is presently embroiled in a lengthy legal battle with her ex-husband Brad Pitt over the ownership of a winery estate, has seen much of her fortune depleted due to the ongoing litigation, which has stretched on for eight years. Now, she faces yet another legal conflict. In court documents obtained by The Mirror, an anonymous woman has accused Jolie of exhibiting troubling behaviour, stating that the actress is "mentally deranged." The woman further claims that Jolie suffers from "psycho-defective disorders."

The plaintiff asserts that Jolie has been persistently harassing her through various proxies, alleging the use of witchcraft to circumvent a no-contact order. She further claims to have experienced severe psychological distress, including hallucinations and delusions, which she attributes to Jolie's actions. The woman also alleges that Jolie has been aiding a child trafficker involved in other harassment-related offences. Angelina Jolie and Son Knox Jolie-Pitt Serve Red Carpet Perfection, Stylish Mother-Son Duo Effortlessly Steal the Spotlight at the 15th Governors Awards (View Pictures).

Woman Demands USD 300 in Legal Fees

The unidentified woman has demanded that Angelina Jolie pay USD 300 in legal fees. The lawsuit, filed on October 9, is still pending, and the outcome of the hearing has not yet been revealed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 19, 2024 11:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).