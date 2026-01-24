Openhouse Is Redefining Early Learning in India Through a Simple Idea: Learn by Doing

New Delhi [India], Janaury 24: Education for young children is crowded with buzzwords. Openhouse has ignored most of them and focused on one principle that actually works: learning by doing.

Founded with the belief that children learn best through active engagement, Openhouse has built its learning spaces, curriculum, and teaching systems from the ground up to prioritize hands-on experience. Every program, classroom, and activity is designed to move children from passive consumption to active participation.

A Hands-On Approach, Built Intentionally

Openhouse does not retrofit traditional teaching into modern spaces. The philosophy comes first, and everything else follows. Curriculum design, room layouts, materials, and teacher training are all aligned to encourage experimentation, problem-solving, and independent thinking.

Children are encouraged to explore, make mistakes, try again, and progress at their own pace. This approach builds confidence early and keeps learning engaging rather than forced.

Extracurricular Programs for Ages 5-12

Openhouse operates a structured set of extracurricular programs for children aged 5 to 12 across key learning areas:

- Music

- Public Speaking

- Robotics

- Chess

- Art & Design

Each program is built around practical application rather than theory-heavy instruction. Students learn concepts by using them. Progress is measured through a proprietary levelling system built on games and challenges, not exams.

This system allows children to hit milestones faster while staying motivated over longer periods. Engagement is designed into the learning process, not added as an afterthought.

Preschool Programs Focused on Real-World Learning

For younger children aged 9 months to 4 years, Openhouse operates preschool programs designed around life skills, sensory development, and emotional comfort.

The preschool environment is multisensory and intentionally structured. Spaces include:

- A dedicated children's library

- Art rooms

- Nature play areas

- Sandpits

- Water play zones

- Soft play areas

Children learn through movement, touch, sound, and exploration in a safe, controlled environment. The goal is not early academics, but foundational skills that support long-term learning.

To ensure smooth transitions, Openhouse runs personalized settling-in programs for each child. Teachers work closely with parents to understand individual needs, helping children feel secure and comfortable from day one.

Quality at Scale, Without Compromise

Across all offerings, Openhouse (https://www.openhouse.study/) maintains small batch sizes. This allows teachers to give focused attention and adapt instruction based on each child's progress.

All teachers are experienced and undergo rigorous preparation through Openhouse's own training academy. Teaching quality is standardized without becoming impersonal.

Parents stay actively involved through regular digital updates that provide visibility into their child's progress. Beyond classrooms, Openhouse also builds neighborhood-level parent communities through curated events, creating connections that extend beyond the school day.

Strong Institutional Backing

Openhouse is backed by Accel, GSV, and Z47, some of the most respected venture capital firms focused on education globally. The founding team attended Stanford, bringing global exposure and disciplined execution to early education in India.

Growing Presence Across Bengaluru and Kolkata

Openhouse currently operates 10 centers in Bengaluru, located in:

- Indiranagar

- Jayanagar

- JP Nagar

- HSR Layout

- Haralur

- HRBR Layout

- Sadashivnagar

- Sahakarnagar

- Sarjapur Road

- Whitefield

In Kolkata, Openhouse operates two centers focused on extracurricular programs in:

- Salt Lake

- Theatre Road

Preschool programs are currently available in Bengaluru locations.

Building the Future of Learning

Openhouse is not trying to add polish to outdated systems. It is building a learning model aligned with how children actually grow, think, and engage with the world.

By combining intentional space design, hands-on curriculum, trained educators, and active parent involvement, Openhouse is setting a new standard for early childhood and extracurricular education in India.

For families looking for learning that sticks, Openhouse keeps it simple: children learn best by doing.

Admissions are open for all Openhouse programs and locations for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 academic years. Visit https://www.openhouse.study/ for more information.

