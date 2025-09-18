PNN

New Delhi [India], September 18: Ushering in the festive cheer, OPPO India announced the return of its biggest festive sale for customers in India: 'Pay 0, Worry 0, Win ₹10 Lakh'. From 19th September to 31st October, customers can explore and avail exciting offers on OPPO devices, including the latest launches - the F31 Series and the Reno14 Series, across retail stores, the OPPO e-store, Flipkart, and Amazon. The OPPO festive sale offers shoppers a host of exclusive benefits, including zero down payment, interest-free EMIs, instant cashbacks, attractive exchange schemes and a chance to win latest OPPO devices along with cash prizes of ₹10 Lakh or ₹1 Lakh.

Commenting on the occasion, Goldee Patnaik, Head - PR and Communications, OPPO India, said, "With the onset of the festive season, we at OPPO are geared up to make it truly special and celebratory for our valued customers in India. Our users are at the heart of everything we do, and the Grand Festive Bonanza is a heartfelt gesture to thank them for their continued trust in the brand. Festive shopping is all about added value, and we have tailored our offers accordingly, with attractive deals, discounts, and exciting rewards. Our devices offer unmatched durability, advanced AI camera capabilities, and high-performance specifications across a range of price points to suit diverse consumer needs. The My OPPO Diwali Raffle is designed to bring even more joy through high-value rewards. We hope our efforts enable customers capture, share, and celebrate every festive moment with happiness."

OPPO'S FESTIVE PROMISE: TECHNOLOGY THAT CELEBRATES WITH YOUAligned with its brand philosophy, 'Make Your Moment', OPPO continues to uphold its commitment to quality by delivering products that blend technological innovation with real-world durability. With convenient upgrade options and reliable service, OPPO enables customers to make the most of the festive season.

Pay 0, Worry 0, Win ₹10 Lakh*(19th September 2025 - 31st October 2025)

Festive Offers on Smartphones-F31 Series, Reno14 Series

-Upto 8 Months of Zero Down Payment

-Interest-Free EMIs

-Upto 10% Exchange Bonus

-Special Festive Starting Price (with applicable bank offers):

-F31 Series: ₹20,700/-

-Reno14 Series: ₹34,999/-

-All OPPO Mobile Phones

-Low Down Payments

-Lowest EMIs

-Upto 10% Instant Cashback

Bank Card Benefits (EMI and Non-EMI Transactions)-State Bank of India

-HDFC Bank

-Kotak Mahindra Bank

-IDFC First Bank

-Bank of Baroda

-Bajaj Finserv

-TVS Credit

-HDB Financial Services

My OPPO Exclusive Diwali RaffleCustomers purchasing OPPO mobile phones during the festive period can stand a chance to win exciting rewards, including:

-10 Mega Winners: ₹10 Lakh cash prize

-Daily 1 Winner: ₹1 Lakh cash prize

-Exciting OPPO Products: Find X8, Reno14, OPPO F31 Pro, OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro

-3 Months Extended Warranty

-5000 Reward Points

T&C Apply

LATEST OPPO DEVICES AT THE HEART OF THE CELEBRATION

All-New OPPO F31 Series: Built for the Way India Celebrates

This festive season, elevate your smartphone experience with the all-new OPPO F31 Series featuring the F31 Pro+, F31 Pro, and F31. Crafted to complement the spirit of celebration, the series combines durable design to withstand festive spills and splashes, seamless performance to keep up with your busiest days, and vibrant color options that add a festive flair to every moment.

With powerful chipsets, Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 in the F31 Pro+ and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy in the F31 Pro, paired with OPPO's Dual Engine Smoothness System, it's built to last through the most demanding days. Festive-ready design meets vibrant shades like Festive Pink, Gemstone Blue & Himalayan White (F31 Pro+), Desert Gold & Space Grey (F31 Pro) and Midnight Blue, Cloud Green & Bloom Red (F31).

With IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings and protection against 18 common spills, the F31 Series is designed with a 360° Armour Body, MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability, and 72 months of guaranteed smooth performance. To keep things cool even during intense use, each model features an advanced cooling system with large vapour chambers and expanded graphite layers, maximized on the F31 Pro+ (5,219 mm²) for even greater thermal efficiency. The F31 Series also packs a massive 7,000mAh battery, 80W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charging, and reverse & bypass charging, keeping you connected, whether it's a night of pujas or morning video calls with family. The F31 Pro+ and F31 Pro feature a 50MP main camera with OIS, 2MP Monochrome camera and a 32MP selfie camera, while the F31 5G offers a 50MP rear camera, 2MP portrait camera and a 16MP front camera.

OPPO Reno14 Series: The best AI travel camera phoneThe OPPO Reno14 Series, comprising Reno14 and Reno14 Pro, combines a powerful 50MP HyperTone camera system with a 3.5x telephoto lens, 4K HDR Video at 60fps across all lenses, and even an Underwater Photography Mode. It delivers a truly AI-first photography experience with the AI Editor 2.0 that includes features like AI Perfect Shot, AI Best Face, AI Recompose, AI Unblur, AI Reflection Remover, etc., ensuring professional-grade results with every shot. Built for style and strength, it features an aerospace-grade aluminium frame with IP66/68/69 ratings for water and dust protection. The Reno14 Pro can be purchased in Pearl White and Titanium Grey, while the Reno14 comes in Forest Green, Pearl White, and Mint Green color variants.

The series is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 (Reno14 Pro) and MediaTek Dimensity 8350 (Reno14). What makes the Reno14 Series a travel-ready accessory is its lightweight design and long-lasting batteries - 6000mAh on Reno14 and 6200mAh on Reno14 Pro - with 5-year durable battery health and 80W SUPERVOOC™ fast charging. With AI HyperBoost 2.0 and AI LinkBoost 3.0, the series delivers smooth performance and reliable connectivity whether you are navigating city streets or remote trails. The Reno14 Series doubles as a smart assistant with ColorOS 15 that supports features like AI Mind Space, AI VoiceScribe, AI Translate, Circle to Search, etc., making it the perfect companion for adventures, creativity, and productivity.

OPPO A Series: Engineered for everyday durability and performanceThe A Series is designed to deliver reliable performance, everyday innovation, and premium features, now available at a festive special starting price of ₹8999/-. The lineup offers segment-leading durability with IP65, IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, military-grade toughness, and reinforced 360° Armour Body with Sponge Bionic Cushioning.

Powered by massive 6,000mAh battery, fast charging, and OPPO's 5-Year Battery Health assurance, the A Series ensures lasting performance for work and entertainment. All models feature ultra-bright displays certified for 36-month fluency and come equipped with intelligent camera features such as Dual-View Video, AI Eraser 2.0, Reflection Remover, and Smart Image Matting 2.0. The range includes the stylish A5x, A5x 5G, the rugged A5 5G, and the ultra-tough A5 Pro 5G.

FLIPKART BIG BILLION DAYS 2025 SPECIALSAlso, as part of Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025, OPPO brings exclusive deals on the K Series, OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro, and OPPO Pad SE for customers. Running from 22nd to 2nd October 2025, these special offers are tailored to give customers added value during one of India's most anticipated online shopping festivals.

The OPPO K Series combines style, performance, and rugged design. The OPPO K13x 5G, now available in Mist White (limited edition) and Breeze Blue, features SGS Gold Drop Certification, MIL-STD 810H durability, AM04 aerospace-grade alloy, Crystal Shield glass, Sponge Shock Absorption System, and IP65 protection. It offers a 120Hz HD+ display, 6,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, and AI-powered cameras.

The OPPO K13 5G delivers flagship-level performance with a Snapdragon® 6 Gen 4 processor, 7,000mAh battery, 80W SUPERVOOC™ charging, 120Hz AMOLED display, and vapor chamber cooling. The K13 Turbo Series 5G, India's only smartphone with a built-in cooling fan, is built for e-sports-level gaming with advanced thermal design and a 7,000mAh battery. The OPPO K Series is now available at its most attractive prices starting at just ₹9,999/- with No Cost EMI plans.

OPPO also brings you unbeatable deals on two of its most versatile devices, the OPPO Pad SE and the OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro. The Pad SE, a sleek and powerful tablet with an 11-inch Eye-Care Display, massive 9340mAh battery with 33W SUPERVOOC™ charging, quad speakers with Hi-Res certification, and AI-powered productivity tools including Google Gemini integration, is designed for seamless entertainment, learning, and work on the go, now available at an exciting starting price of just ₹9900.

Complementing it is the OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro, offering up to 54 hours of playback, TUV-certified battery health, 12.4mm dynamic drivers for deep immersive sound, 47ms ultra-low latency for gaming, and IP55-rated durability, all at a special festive price of ₹1499/-.

